Alabama freshman forward Brandon Miller was selected as the number two overall pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft. Miller was picked by the Charlotte Hornets and matched Antonio McDyess as the highest draft pick ever for the Crimson Tide. McDyess was picked by the Los Angeles Clippers in 1995.

The 6’9” Miller was the SEC Freshman Of The Year, SEC Player Of The Year, SEC Tournament MVP, and a consensus All-American in his only season at The Capstone. Miller will join fellow Alabama Alum, Bryce Young in Charlotte. Young was the number one pick in the NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

Miller averaged 18.8 points per game, 8.2 rebounds per game, and 2.1 assists per game in 37 games. Miller’s 696 points in a single season is the second most in Crimson Tide history, behind only Reggie King who tallied 747 in 1978-79. Alabama coach Nate Oats has now had five players drafted in his four years on the job - with a sixth to come later this evening in Noah Clowney. Kira Lewis and Josh Primo were both lottery pics, and Herbert Jones along with JD Davidson were both second round choices. The NBA draft is only two rounds long. Clowney has been mocked to go in the later half of the first round.

Oats continues to build a sustainable program at Alabama that will keep on churning out NBA players and cranking out wins. With the style and pace of play that Oats has installed, great players want to come play in the system. Two double SEC Championships in the last three years are also a selling point.

