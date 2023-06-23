Wanna Get a Cat R10:

Yeah, yeah, yeah... so I’m quoting the second song as well as the first this week. So what? With all your power, what would you do?
- Bog by Be Your Own Pet
- The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song by The Flaming Lips
- Daddy Was a Preacher But Mama Was a Go-Go Girl by Southern Culture on the Skids
- Escape (The Pina Colada Song) by Rupert Holmes
- Naked Eye by Luscious Jackson
- Hotel Yorba by The White Stripes
- Turn to Stone by Electric Light Orchestra
- Lava by The B-52’s
- Wade In the Water by The Staple Singers
- Can’t Be Bothered by Bash & Pop
