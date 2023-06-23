The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team had a second player chosen in the first round of the NBA Draft on Thursday. Freshman power forward Noah Clowney was the number 21 pick by the Brooklyn Nets, joining 2nd overall pick Brandon Miller who went to the Charlotte Hornets earlier in the night.

Clowney, a 6’10” South Carolina native, averaged 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and one block per game in his only season at The Capstone. He developed into a first round pick in just one season despite not being considered a highly regarded player entering the season. The still 18 years old, Clowney is thought to have a huge upside and potential for more physical growth in the future.

All three former assistants at the NBA Draft tonight, too https://t.co/UJ5o0lzEGV — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) June 23, 2023

Clowney and Miller join Kira Lewis (2020 first round), Joshua Primo (2021 first round), Herbert Jones (2021 second round), and JD Davidson (2022 second round) as Crimson Tide draft picks in coach Nate Oats’s four years at the helm in Tuscaloosa. Alabama has become a destination for NBA bound players in a short period of time due to the head man’s NBA friendly style of play and recruiting ability. The pipeline isn't going to dry up anytime soon.

Roll Tide!