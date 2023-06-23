Jumbo Package: A landmark NBA Draft for Alabama basketball

Happy Friday, everyone. It was a historic night for Nate Oats, as he saw two of his Alabama basketball players drafted in the first round.

For the first time since 1995, Alabama had two players selected in the first round of an NBA draft when Brandon Miller (No. 2 overall, Charlotte Hornets) and Noah Clowney (No. 21 overall, Brooklyn Nets) were drafted. It was well understood that Miller was coming to Tuscaloosa as a one-and-done prospect. Clowney, however, was the lowest-rated high school recruit in the 2022 signing class, but quickly showed his capabilities to NBA scouts.

Miller jumped over Scoot Henderson, who had been the presumed 2nd overall pick for some time. The Hornets realized that players with his combination of length, basketball IQ and shooting prowess don’t grow on trees. Hopefully it turns out to be a great fit for both sides. Maybe Miller will get to hang out a bit with new Carolina Panther Bryce Young.

Unfortunately things didn’t go so well for Angry Chuck.

Alabama built its defense around Bediako in 2022-23. Oats frequently described him as an elite rim protector. “Scheme-wise, we’re trying to send a lot of stuff down to Charles, who does a great job protecting the rim,” Oats said. Bediako took steps in his defensive game in his second season and frequently stifled opponents near the basket. His length and size are significant factors in that; Bediako is listed at 7-foot, 225 pounds.

I don’t know if Chuck could have played his way into the first round with another year, but he probably wasn’t expecting to go undrafted when he left early. San Antonio ain’t a bad place to start for him.

Kirk Herbstreit isn’t playing along with the good kind of rat poison we’ve been hearing all offseason.

"Just when you think Nick Saban and Alabama are done they'll come back and win it all"@KirkHerbstreit #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/GZGcYvD9Wb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 22, 2023

Don’t think I have ever heard an F bomb from Herbie before.

Unfortunately, Alabama baseball is squarely in the “have nots” group where NIL is concerned.

Holman was Alabama’s ace pitcher this past season, finishing with a 3.67 ERA and a 7-4 record over 15 starts. Over 81 innings pitched, Holman gave up 54 hits, 33 earned runs, walked 31 and struck out 87. The sophomore became a staple on the mound after he went 0-2 with a 5.68 ERA working as a reliever as a freshman in 2022. The news of Holman entering the portal emerged the same day Colby Shelton, Alabama’s home-run leader, announced he is transferring to Florida. Shelton hit 25 home runs as a freshman in 2023.

Best pitcher and best hitter gone. That stings.

Last, Bryce Young got himself an extra souvenir on draft night.

“I’m super grateful to be partnering with Lowe’s and super grateful for what they’ve done for me and for all the rookies,” the 21-year-old quarterback from Pasadena, Calif., says. “Being able to have not just the thought and the memory, but the physical part of the stage is really surreal.” But where will he keep that prestigious piece of stage? Young — stumped at first — says, “I think I’m going to keep it at my parents’ [house].” “They keep all of the awards and stuff that’s really memorable to us,” he explains of his mom Julie and his dad Craig Young. “They have a place ready for it, so I think it’ll be there.”

That’s about it for today. Have a great weekend.

Roll Tide.