BASKETBALL: Grant Nelson makes it official: He’s coming to ‘Bama!

Huge, huge news today.

Grant Nelson’s eligibility delay has finally been remedied, and he can make it official: The smooth-shooting, rim defending big man from North Dakota State is coming to Alabama!

Grant has a good handle on the ball, a nice perimeter game, is fantastic within 8 feet, is an agile passer, and runs the floor better than you would expect for someone of his size.

Is Nelson the perfect player? Platonically, of course not. Everyone needs work. But he’s the perfect player for this system and this team at this point in time.

And it will also make Arkansas mad AF.

North Dakota State transfer Grant Nelson makes it official, and tells me that he will transfer to Alabama.



Nelson had gone through the NBA Draft process before withdrawing prior to the deadline.



The 6-11 senior averaged 17.9 points and 9.3 rebounds last season for the Bison. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 28, 2023

