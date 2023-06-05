Jumbo Package: Jalen Milroe organizes team workout, latest recruiting nuggets

Happy Monday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama baseball has advanced to a Super Regional for the first time in quite a while. Guess who got his name in the paper?

“It’s really surreal to just take it in,” Myers said. “We’re actually doing this.” Myers, who’s been retired since 2012, isn’t a member of the team but he’s darn close. Ever since selling his business in 2012, Myers hasn’t missed a home game. He makes most road games. He even attends practices and scrimmages. “I’ve loved every minute of it,” Myers said. “The families, the players, the staffs. There was one outlier year (in 2017) that wasn’t a lot of fun, but I didn’t miss anything.” Alabama finished 19-34-1 overall that season and 5-25-1 in SEC play. Myers, as much as any other fan, has earned the right to finally enjoy a regional in Tuscaloosa. “This,” Myers said, “has just been joyous.”

I know that guy.

Tony Mitchell opened up about his legal troubles.

“I was doing things knowing I shouldn’t to try to fit in, but not everybody is your friend,” Mitchell said. “I learned this when I looked around and saw that our morals didn’t align. To all the athletes here tonight, just keep pursuing your dreams. God has got a designated path for you and all your talents are from the Lord. Do not let anyone or anything distract you from your purpose and keep a small circle of people that truly love and care about you and always work hard because it’ll play off in the end.”

A kid his age should get a second chance, but all of that is just lip service until he proves it. I’m personally not loving the lack of accountability in that statement being that he was the one behind the wheel of the car that was going 140 mph to evade police, but hopefully he can keep his head on straight.

Jalen Milroe has organized some offensive workouts down in Tampa.

Tide in Tampa: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe assembled wide receiving corps for summer work in Florida



"They really impressed me. They want it this year. J-Mill wanted to get his timing down with all of his receivers and just keep the rhythm going."https://t.co/gYLzSlyTt0 (On3+) pic.twitter.com/cGsd4zlEq4 — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) June 3, 2023

This in no way means that Milroe has won or is guaranteed to win the job, but he’s certainly showing some leadership here.

The Tide got a couple of commits over the weekend.

“They’re real straightforward,” Rogers told ESPN. “They all about their business. They’re going to tell you what it is. You got to work to get to your spot and there’s going to be no handouts. I just like how everybody got that grind mentality at Bama.” Rogers also considered Georgia, Florida, Auburn and Oregon. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Rogers, who spent the first two years at Pike Road High School (Alabama) before transferring to IMG Academy, ran for 1,626 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore. “I’d say I’m an all-purpose back because I like to receive the ball, too,” he said. “I’m elusive. I got good vision. I’m good [with] top-end speed. I’m electric. Electric on the field.”

Related Class of 2024 IOL Joseph Ionata commits to Alabama

“Coach Wolford has been in constant communication with my family and I since March,” Ionata said. “He is such an amazing person and Coach, and is the person that I believe will help develop me to reach the NFL. He sees me as an interior guy working mostly at center.” The Sunshine State offensive lineman joins coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide’s Top 3 class in the 2024 team rankings. He is accompanied by five-star quarterback Julian Sayin, five-star athlete Jaylen Mbakwe, and others.

Last, Isaac Trotter over at 247 looks at the reasons that Grant Nelson might or might not choose Alabama.

Alabama used a lot of deep drop coverage last year to become one of the best defenses in the country. If Nelson was playing the 5, would that be the defensive gameplan Oats’ prefers? That’s not necessarily what Nelson would be asked to do at the next level. They want him to be switchy and to show he can move his feet on the perimeter. This is also where the feedback from NBA decision-makers comes into play. Nelson absolutely can be an elite role player for Alabama, but the presence of this many bucket-getting guards could really limit his scoring numbers. Think like an 11-point, nine-rebound, three-assist guy. Does the NBA want to see him be a lead dog? Or does it want him to be a high-level role player for a really good team in a similar role he might have at the NBA? That’s a fascinating question.

That’s about it for today. Have a great week.

Roll Tide.