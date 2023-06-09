Walk Out That Door R10:

Tired of being told what to think? Tired of being told what to do? Well, then, you’ve come to the right place, lads and lasses! Here at ye olde Random 10, you can kick your feet up, relax, enjoy some soothing sounds, and tell the man where to stick it! I mean, if it suits you...

Mr. Suit by Wire That’s the Story of My Life by The Velvet Underground Forgive Them Father by Lauryn Hill I’m In Love With a Girl by Big Star I Guess I Remembered It Wrong by Superchunk Walking Home by The Blips Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want by The Smiths Carolina Drama by The Raconteurs Bottle of Fur by Urge Overkill 40 by U2