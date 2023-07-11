On day two of the MLB Draft, the Alabama Crimson Tide had four current players and one incoming freshman drafted. Rounds three through 10 were held on Monday after the first and second rounds played out on Sunday. The final 10 rounds will be on Tuesday. The five Bama draftees join number 16 overall pick, Bryce Eldridge, in hearing their names called. Eldridge, the National Two Way High School Player of the Year, was chosen by the San Fransisco Giants.

Andrew Pinckney

Junior outfielder Andrew Pinckney was the first Tide player off the board on Monday with the first pick of the fourth round, number 102 overall, going to the Washington Nationals. The 6’3” 215 pound Pinckney had a break out year in 2023, hitting .338 with 18 home runs, 55 RBI, 12 doubles. three triples. 55 runs scored, 40 walks, eight stolen bases, and added seven outfield assists from his right field spot. The Peachtree City, GA native finishes his Alabama career as a .308 hitter with 32 doubles, 26 home runs, 101 RBI, and 13 outfield assists - good for seventh in school history. Pinckney is a true five tool player and on top of that a star student after being named the SEC Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2023. The slot value for the 102 pick is $660,000

Grayson Hitt

The next Bama player picked was left-hander pitcher Grayson Hitt from Memphis, TN. Hitt is a 6’3” junior whose season ended early after having Tommy John surgery on his powerful left arm. In 38.2 innings pitched, Hitt fashioned a 3-1 recored with a 4.19 ERA, striking out 49 and limited opposing teams to a .206 batting average. The Arizona Diamondbacks used their fourth round pick, number 112 overall, to choose Hitt. He will join former Alabama teammate Dylan Ray in the Diamondback organization. The slot value for the pick is $597,500.

AJ Ewing

Next off the board was incoming freshman infielder AJ Ewing from Springboro, OH as the number 134 pick by the NY Mets. Ewing stands 6’0” tall and weighs in at 175 pounds and was named the Great Western Ohio Conference Player of the Year after hitting .464 this spring. The slot value of the pick is $483,000.

Hunter Furtado

Junior left-handed pitcher Hunter Furtado was picked in the 6th round, number 167 overall, by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Furtado transferred to Alabama from Wake Forest prior to the 2022 season. In his two seasons in Tuscaloosa, Furtado appeared in 34 games with two starts. The 6’3” native of Lake Worth, Florida had a 4-3 recored with a 5.56 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 68 innings across his two seasons. His tall frame along with his 97 mile per hour fastball impressed scouts. The slot value of the pick is $351,400.

Caden Rose

The final Tide player off the board on Monday was junior center fielder Caden Rose. Rose is a native of Madison, Alabama and measures 5’10” and 185 pounds. During his three years in Tuscaloosa, Rose played in 150 games, staring 130. After reporting to the Capstone as an all state shortstop, Rose was moved to centerfield as a freshman. In 2022, Rose led the Tide in hitting with a .326 average and in on base percentage at .435. Rose fought injuries this past season and hit .261 with nine home runs and 10 doubles. The slot value of the pick is $250,300.

Tuesday, Day 3

On day three of the draft, Bama players such as Tommy Seidl, Jim Jarvis, Garrett McMillian, Jacob McNairy, Dom Tamez, Mac Guscette, Antoine Jean, and Hunter Hoopes hope to hear their names called. Some of the incoming players that may be picked include Gage Miller, Parker Picot, Coleman Mizell, Zane Adams, and Kade Snell.

Stay Or Leave

I feel like there is a small chance for Ewing to come to Alabama and try to improve his stock over the next three years. Conversely, I think the Pinckney, Hitt, Furtado, and Rose will all begin their professional careers. We wish them all best of luck in their endeavors.

