The Alabama baseball team had their largest number of players picked in the MLB Draft since 2016. Both years, six current players were selected. This year three incoming freshmen were also picked.

Day 3 saw three players connected to the Tide program drafted. Jim Jarvis, 11th round-pick 320; Garrett McMillian, 14th round-407th pick; and incoming freshman Jeremy Pilon-18th round-543rd. They joined Bryce Eldridge, Andrew Pinckney, Grayson Hitt, AJ Ewing, Hunter Furtado, Caden Rose in hearing their names called over the last three days.

Jim Jarvis senior SS - Detroit Tigers, 11th round, pick 320

Jarvis, the teams emotional leader the past few years, is a senior from San Diego, CA and won the ABCA/Gold Glove at shortstop for the 2023 season. Batting in the lead off spot for the majority of the season, he hit .273 with 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs, nine stolen bases, 68 hits, and 65 runs scored. Defensively, the slick fielder committed only seven errors. Jarvis graduated this spring and made the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll on three occasions as well as being named on the First-Year Academic Honor Roll during his freshman season. Jarvis has a Covid year available but I would expect him to sign and begin his professional career.

Garrett McMillian senior RHP - Pittsburg Pirates, 14th round, pick 407

McMillian was drafted last year in the 19th round by the Minnesota Twins but chose to come back to the Tide for the 2023 season. The Tuscaloosa native played his first two seasons for Shelton State Community College before transferring to play for the Tide. Over the past two seasons, McMillan had an 8-6 record with a 4.39 ERA in 127 innings pitched with 118 strikeouts. McMillian also has a Covid year available that he can, and might, use to return for another season at the Capstone.

Jeremy Pilon incoming freshman LHP - Tampa Bay Rays, 18th round, pick 543

Pilon is 6’0” and 200 pounds and hails from Pincourt, Quebec, Canada and was the 2nd ranked left hander pitcher and 10th overall prospect in Quebec. Pilon was on the Canadian Junior Team in 2022. The athletic Pilon also played hockey growing up. He was also drafted in the 18th round in 2022 by the Toronto Blue Jays, but after an injury signed with Alabama for the 2023 class. With the late pick, I am leaning toward Pilon bringing his talents to Tuscaloosa.

With the draft over, players can now sign free agent deals with teams. Dom Tamez, Tommy Seidl, Antoine Jean, Hunter Hoopes, Ed Johnson, and Mac Guscette could all be considered by different organizations. Best of luck to these young men as they make their career decisions.

Roll Tide

Bama Baseball Fever, Catch It