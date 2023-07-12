Three Years Since The Pandemic: How Did Alabama Football Do In Non-Contact Recruiting?

[WRITER’S NOTE: Piggybacking off of Brent Taylor’s Alabama Football Recruiting Bust Rates post from Tuesday, I though it might be interesting to “side-note” the current state of players who were recruited to Alabama during the pandemic. As Brent mentioned, the Classes of 2021 and 2022 still have a lot of TBDs. So, grain of salt and all that.]

It has been three years since the Captain Trips panic arrived and disrupted daily lives across the globe. The shut-downs started around mid-March of 2020. For college football recruiting, that meant no in-contact recruiting and no Official Visits by anyone. At that time, schools were recruiting for the Class of 2021.

CLASS OF 2021

For most of the recruits who committed in spring and early summer of 2020, it has to be assumed that most of the face-to-face recruiting had already been done by that point.

In the case of the Crimson Tide, they had one commit by March in likely 2023 starting middle linebacker Deontae Lawson.

The second commit was DL Anquin Barnes, who despite being a 4-star, is looking like he’ll not be seeing vital playing time anytime soon. The third was His Royal Bustness, Mega-Bustosaurus, Notorious B.U.S.T. Agiye Hall. All these prospects had visited Tuscaloosa and personally met with coaches in one form or another. It is hard to blame shut-downs on these signings.

May brought three new commitments. Starting WR Jacorey Brooks had unofficially visited Alabama for the 2019 TSIO. DB Kaine Williams, who left the team in 2022, had been on several unofficials to T-town. The same goes for LB Ian Jackson, who is currently buried in the depth chart.

June was another HIT-BUST-TBD month as the Tide received pledges from starting tackle JC Latham, WR Christian Leary, and DB Devonta Smith. And so it went. There is no real evidence that supports that this Class is/will be drastically different from other classes.

Moving down to December, Alabama got a pair of LSU flips from WR JoJo Earle and LB Keanu Koht. RB Camar Wheaton, OL Jaeden Roberts, and DB Terrion Arnold also committed. Earle and Wheaton have transferred out. Arnold was a Freshman All-American last season. Koht has played some special teams. Roberts has played a dozen or so snaps late in garbage time.

POS NAME STARS RANK* COMMIT DATE STATUS LB Deontae Lawson 5 29 12/27/19 Starter DT Anquin Barnes 4 373 04/17/20 Depth WR Agiye Hall 4 62 04/18/20 Gone WR Jacorey Brooks 5 27 05/08/20 Starter DB Kaine Williams 4 292 05/15/20 Gone LB Ian Jackson 4 216 05/28/20 Depth OL JC Latham 5 5 06/12/20 Starter WR Christian Leary 4 127 06/16/20 Gone DB Devonta Smith 4 154 06/29/20 Depth LB Dallas Turner 5 12 07/01/20 Starter DB Kadarius Calloway 4 175 07/08/20 Gone LB Kendrick Blackshire 4 222 07/14/20 Depth OL Tommy Brockermeyer 5 10 07/17/20 Gone OL James Brockermeyer 4 300 07/17/20 Depth OL Terrence Ferguson 4 83 07/19/20 Possible Starter DT Damon Payne 5 39 07/26/20 Depth DB Khyree Jackson 4 JUCO 3 08/15/20 Gone DE Monkell Goodwine 4 123 08/15/20 Depth QB Jalen Milroe 4 109 08/17/20 Possible Starter DT Tim Keenan 3 599 08/29/20 Depth TE Robbie Ouzts 3 689 09/08/20 Key Contributor DB Kool-Aid McKinstry 5 13 10/25/20 Starter WR JoJo Earle 4 79 12/16/20 Gone DE Keanu Koht 4 61 12/16/20 Depth RB Camar Wheaton 5 63 12/23/20 Gone OL Jaeden Roberts 3 517 12/25/20 Depth DB Terrion Arnold 5 26 02/03/21 Possible Starter WR Jameson Williams 3** 05/03/21 Starter LB Henry To'o To'o 4** 05/08/21 Starter P Jack Martin 2** 05/17/21 Gone

*According to 247sports Composite Rankings.

**According to 247sports Transfer Rankings.

This recruiting cycle really was a mixed bag as everyone was learning how to negotiate the tough hands they were dealt. Some good gets, some bad, some to be determined. Conversely, Bama did pretty well in the Transfer Portal with WR Jameson Williams and LB Henry To’o To’o. [It was widely believed Jack Martin was not on fall scholarship.] Although the Tide coaches were well familiar with To’o To’o from his original recruitment out of high school, Williams was lesser known among the staff.

CLASS OF 2022

Restrictions lingered on into 2021 as staffs attempted to build the Class of 2022. On June 1, 2021, the 15 month recruiting Dead Period finally came to an end. Players were once again allowed to take Official Visits and have face to face contact with coaches. By this time, Alabama had four commits. TE Elijah Brown did not work out but QB Ty Simpson, WR Emmanuel Henderson, and DT Jaheim Oatis look like keepers.

POS NAME STARS RANK* COMMIT DATE STATUS TE Elijah Brown 4 241 02/12/21 Gone QB Ty Simpson 5 29 02/26/21 Possible Starter ATH Emmanuel Henderson 4 59 03/13/21 Depth DT Jaheim Oatis 4 92 04/14/21 Starter WR Amari Niblack 4 99 06/24/21 Depth DB Antonio Kite 4 227 07/04/21 Depth DE Jeremiah Alexander 5 50 07/08/21 Depth OL Tyler Booker 4 60 07/16/21 Starter LB Shawn Murphy 4 142 07/25/21 Rising WR Kobe Prentice 4 89 07/27/21 Key Contributor OL Dayne Shor 3 596 07/31/21 Gone DB Jake Pope 3 327 08/16/21 Depth OL Elijah Pritchett 5 31 09/28/21 Possible Starter DB Trequon Fegans 4 105 10/18/21 Depth WR Aaron Anderson 4 49 10/29/21 Gone DT Isaiah Hastings 4 139 11/09/21 Depth RB Jamarion Miller 4 79 11/25/21 Rising WR Isaiah Bond 4 43 12/07/21 Possible Starter LB Jihaad Campbell 5 16 12/15/21 Possible Starter DE Khurtiss Perry 4 54 12/15/21 Depth DB Earl Little 4 84 12/15/21 Possible Starter WR Shazz Preston 4 120 12/15/21 Depth ATH Kendrick Law 4 86 12/17/21 Possible Starter TE Danny Lewis 3 554 02/02/22 Moving Up TE Miles Kitselman 0 JUCO 05/05/22 Depth DB Eli Ricks 5** 12/15/21 Key Contributor RB Jahmyr Gibbs 5** 12/21/21 Starter WR Jermaine Burton 4** 01/23/22 Starter OL Tyler Steen 4** 04/12/22 Starter WR Tyler Harrell 4** 04/22/22 Gone

*According to 247sports Composite Rankings.

**According to 247sports Transfer Rankings.

In summation, it appears it does not matter when a recruit commits or how he is recruited. All that matters is how he performs on the field. Imagine that.