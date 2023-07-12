After receiving two commitments on Sunday, Alabama received another pledge on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Casey Poe chose his 18th birthday to announce his intentions to sign with the Crimson Tide.

Poe is rated as a 4-star prospect and the 103rd best recruit of 2024 according to the 247sports Composite. On3 is a little higher on him (and so am I!) ranking him No. 38, and 68 according to whatever their “Industry” algorithm says.

Alabama sees Poe as a guard who also has the ability to play tackle. He measures 6’4.5” and weighs 285-290. He also competes in shot put and discus for Lindale (Texas) High School.

Big body with requisite length to play across the offensive line. Quick get-off with point-of-attack strength. Strong lower half and active feet foster consistent drive-blocking power. Locks on and doesn’t relent. Looks to finish blocks. Displays above average lateral movement ability with the functional athleticism to engage edge speed when required. Plays with good hand placement. Experienced at tackle and guard and can play both, but the latter is likely higher-ceiling projection in the long run. Excellent multi-sport context with numerous shot put throws beyond 50 feet. Available pass-pro reps are encouraging, but ideally will get more reps in that capacity. Generally stays within his frame but consistently in body control can improve. Very high-floor offensive line prospect who could play early, but also possesses high-ceiling traits / profile. Not clearly lacking in any particular area and does most things above average to great. Projects as a multi-year starter at the high-major level with the potential to become a quality NFL Draft candidate. ~ Gabe Brooks, 247sports.com

He has good hands and footwork. He drives his opponents into the next zip code. This young man is very polished and is a soul-taker. I don’t know why his high school team doesn’t run behind him on every play. He also has a big personality and may remind some fans of Landon Dickerson.



Poe is the 13th Alabama commitment for 2024. Alabama again got the last Official Visit (June 23) and it pays off. He chose the Tide over Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn, and Texas Tech. Notch another win for Holmon Wiggins. OL coach Eric Wolford gets the assist.

You may now commence with your ConAir/Quoth the Raven puns in the Comments section.

