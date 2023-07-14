 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Just Take This Song R10:

...and you’ll never feel left all alone...

By NiceLittleSaturday
It’s a crazy world. One little change has a ripple effect and it affects everything else. Like a butterfly floats its wings and Tokyo explodes or there’s a tsunami, in like, you know, somewhere. Or you take a minute to share some sweet songs with us in the comments, and somehow we get world peace. Or a mythical creature, like a... great white buffalo... great white buffalo...

  1. Home Sweet Home by Motley Lüe
  2. But It’s Alright by Eddie Floyd
  3. Muskrat Love by America
  4. Here We Go Again by Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys in the Campfire
  5. Highway Patrolman by Bruce Springsteen
  6. Stray by Fetchin’ Bones
  7. You Really Got a Hold On Me by Percy Sledge
  8. Maps by Yeah Yeah Yeahs
  9. Buttons by The Weeks
  10. Louisiana 1927 by Randy Newman

Bonus: Bittersweet by Hoodoo Gurus

