Just Take This Song R10:

It’s a crazy world. One little change has a ripple effect and it affects everything else. Like a butterfly floats its wings and Tokyo explodes or there’s a tsunami, in like, you know, somewhere. Or you take a minute to share some sweet songs with us in the comments, and somehow we get world peace. Or a mythical creature, like a... great white buffalo... great white buffalo...
- Home Sweet Home by Motley Lüe
- But It’s Alright by Eddie Floyd
- Muskrat Love by America
- Here We Go Again by Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys in the Campfire
- Highway Patrolman by Bruce Springsteen
- Stray by Fetchin’ Bones
- You Really Got a Hold On Me by Percy Sledge
- Maps by Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- Buttons by The Weeks
- Louisiana 1927 by Randy Newman
Bonus: Bittersweet by Hoodoo Gurus
