Alabama continues their recruiting roll with the addition of 4-star tight end Caleb Odom. 247sports Composite ranks him as the 64th best prospect for the Class of 2024. On3 pegs him as the 60th best in the “Industry Rankings” but No. 28 on their own list.

“I knew right after my official,” Odom said after committing. “It felt like home.”

Depending who you believe, Odom stands either 6’4” or 6’5” and weighs between 215-220 lbs. He hails from Carrollton, GA near the Alabama border.

In high school, he mostly lines up as a wide receiver because of the mismatches. At the next level, he is looking to develop into a tight end of the level of an OJ Howard/Brock Bowers type. He has outstanding hands and consistently wins contested balls with his body control, athleticism and natural ball skills.

In 2022, he reportedly had 64 receptions for 1,121 yards and 13 touchdowns for Georgia’s AAAAAAA State Title runner-ups.



After several seasons of struggling with depth (and busts), Alabama is just now getting their tight end numbers up to a respectable level. By the time Odom enrolls at the Capstone, CJ Dippre and Robbie Ouzts will be seniors (both Class of 2021, so no bonus seasons). It appears that Nick Saban has learned the lesson of making elite tight ends a priority every recruiting season. The belief is Bama could take two tight ends in this class. Odom is an excellent start.

Incidentally, Odom is a current teammate of 2026 offensive lineman Zykie Helton who committed to Alabama last Sunday. Also on that team is 2026 elite QB Julian “JuJu” Lewis who the Tide and much of FBS are already recruiting.

Odom is the 14th Crimson Tide commitment for 2024. Alabama got the first of five Official Visits (June 2) but must have made a lasting impression over his other stops - Florida (June 9), Auburn (June 12), Texas A&M (June 16), Miami (June 23). Ole Miss and Penn State were also under consideration.

Bama running backs coach Robert Gillespie is in charge of recruiting Carrollton. Joe Cox assisted. [FTR, Gillespie has signed Keon Keeley, Jihaad Campbell, Justice Haynes, Dezz Ricks, Emmanuel Henderson, Tyler Booker, Richard Young, Jamarion Miller, and Earl Little Jr. among others.]

