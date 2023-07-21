Waiting at the Door R10:

If you want some fun... peruse these tunes & play along with your own song list in today’s comment section. Life goes on, brah...
- Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da by The Beatles
- Starman by David Bowie
- I Wish by Stevie Wonder
- Turn You Inside-Out by R.E.M.
- Sweet Disorder! by Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires
- Everything Is Everything by Lauryn Hill
- Mr. Wrong by Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys in the Campfire
- TVC 15 by David Bowie
- Bad, Bad Leroy Brown by Jim Croce
- Trouble by Lindsey Buckingham
