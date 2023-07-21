 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Waiting at the Door R10:

And as he gives it to her, she begins to sing...

By NiceLittleSaturday
/ new
Singers With The Band
Live for Live Music

If you want some fun... peruse these tunes & play along with your own song list in today’s comment section. Life goes on, brah...

  1. Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da by The Beatles
  2. Starman by David Bowie
  3. I Wish by Stevie Wonder
  4. Turn You Inside-Out by R.E.M.
  5. Sweet Disorder! by Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires
  6. Everything Is Everything by Lauryn Hill
  7. Mr. Wrong by Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys in the Campfire
  8. TVC 15 by David Bowie
  9. Bad, Bad Leroy Brown by Jim Croce
  10. Trouble by Lindsey Buckingham

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...