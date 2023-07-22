RBR doesn’t usually report on commitments for any classes that are not the immediate one. The 2025 Signing Day is 17 months away and a lot can happen in that time. But today, we are making an exception because the RBR staff is very excited about this development.

4/5-star wide receiver Jamie Ffrench announced his commitment to Alabama on Saturday. The 6’1”/185 pounder hails from Jacksonville, Florida. As a sophomore last season, he caught 44 passes for 671 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers may not look impressive but he plays on a team that went 5-5 last year. Where Ffrench has really showed his skills is at the summer camps.

His highlight video says it all. He can do so many things and do them well.

As a rising junior, he still has room to grow. How his body fills out will determine whether he plays inside or outside receiver.

The reason we are excited about Ffrench is that he will be joining the nation’s number one receiver Ryan Williams at Alabama in 2025. It is possible that they could be paired with 2024 5-star Julian Sayin who will have a year at the Capstone under his belt. Add those three in with 2024 5-star WR Bama commits Jaylen Mbakwe and Perry Thompson and you have a recipe for a devastating offense in the years to come. Depending how everything comes out, this could be the best two years of Alabama wide receiver classes since the Jerry Jeudy, Devonta Smith, Henry Ruggs class of 2017 with the addition Jaylen Waddle the following year.

Ffrench chose the Crimson Tide over Florida State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Penn State. Alabama tight ends coach Joe Cox was the primary recruiter. Holmon Wiggins was his second.

CLASS OF 2025

Ryan Williams #1 WR, Saraland, AL 6’1”/164

#4 WR, JacksonvilleM FL 6'1"/180

#4 WR, JacksonvilleM FL 6’1”/180 Anthony Rogers #1 RB, Bradenton, FL 5’9”/180

#1 RB, Bradenton, FL 5’9”/180 Mason Short #7 IOL, Evans, GA 6’7”/295

#7 IOL, Evans, GA 6’7”/295 Dontrell Glover #10 IOL, Fairburn, GA 6’3”/290

