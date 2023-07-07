Rock & Rolling R10:

Whatever happened to all this season’s... concerts on the reg? IDK if you’ve been paying attention, but a lot of music venues that scraped through the worst of the COVID years are struggling to stay open right now. So y’all do what you can to get out and spend a few bucks to support your local artists and the venues that support them. Please. But remember — if a certain type of stranger gets super-flirty with you... stay away! You never know what you’ll catch...

Surrender by Cheap Trick Children of the Revolution by Violent Femmes (T. Rex cover) Blue Veins by The Raconteurs He Means It by Bash & Pop Private Idaho by The B-52’s Obvious by Jane’s Addiction Salvation by Elton John Supermassive Black Hole by Muse Swingin Party by The Replacements Oyasumi by tricot

Bonus: Follow Me Not by Dream Warriors