Jumbo Package: Mark Ingram retires from NFL, signs with FOX sports

Happy Friday, everyone. It’s a rather slow news day, but we did learn that Mark Ingram has decided to hang up the cleats and grab a mic.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Heisman Trophy-winner and BCS National Champion Mark Ingram to the FOX Sports family,” said FOX Sports President of Production and Operations, Executive Producer Brad Zager. “Mark’s infectious personality, outstanding playing credentials and above all passion for the game is what makes him such an invaluable asset to our team. With him on board, BIG NOON KICKOFF will continue to provide viewers with unparalleled analysis and commentary each and every Saturday.”

Mark has personality in spades and will be an outstanding addition to the crew.

Cole Cubelic believes that Alabama is going to feel the loss of Jamil Burroughs.

There’s no doubt the situation was an unneeded off-the-field distraction for Alabama’s program, but it also serves as a big loss on the field for the Crimson Tide according to Cubelic. “Problem here is even though earlier in the show we told you that we thought maybe the best interior defensive lineman in the SEC plays for Alabama, they still need other guys to help. So Jaheim Oatis‘ gonna have a big year, but we’ve been waiting on Tim Smith to come on for a while and it doesn’t feel like there’s two or three others that are right there ready to go as far as inside defenders. Like (Justin) Eboigbe‘s nice, but he’s a little bit lighter and sleeker, he doesn’t give you that body type,” Cubelic explained.

Guess we’ll see.

This is a great piece on Ramzee Robinson’s off-field mission.

For Robinson, the topic of criminal justice reform and life after incarceration hits close to home, as his cousin Terry Childress was murdered while incarcerated. The loss motivated him to make a difference in the lives of those in and out of the criminal justice system. Robinson’s work with the nonprofit caught the attention of the NFL and prompted a game-changing partnership, according to Carla Crowder, executive director of Alabama Appleseed.

Last, while Louisville probably won’t really be favored in all 12 games this season, I have to give them props for this Top Gun: Maverick scene.

That’s about it for today. Told you it was slow. Have a great weekend.

Roll Tide.