After picking up a commitment from linebacker Justin Okoronkwo earlier on Sunday, Alabama received their second commitment of the day and 12th for the Class of 2024 in cornerback Zabien Brown. The high 4-star is ranked No. 61 overall by the 247sports Composite. He is an unverified 6’0” or 6’1” and 180 lbs, who hails from the national powerhouse of Mater Dei in Santa Ana, CA - the same school that nurtured former Bama QB Bryce Young.

In the 2022 season, Brown was credited with 32 tackles, 3 INT, 5 PBU, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.



In interviews with On3, Brown credited the similarities between Nick Saban and his high school coach, the legendary Bruce Rollinson (who retired after the 2022 season) in aiding his decision.

“The main message he (Saban) was trying to give me is that the type of dudes that want to be here will be here,” Brown previously said. “From there, we’ll do everything we can to develop those dudes… I like Coach Saban. Coming from Mater Dei, that type of tight-ran, strict program is something I’m pretty used to. I feel like that kind of drives people away from programs like that. “Being around Coach [Rollinson] for three years, I also see a lot of similarities with Alabama,” Brown said. “You see the legend and the hard face but, when they’re off the field, they’re really just cool dudes. Normal people. That was kind of cool for me to see.”

Brown took officials to Southern Cal (June 2), Ohio State (June 16), and Alabama (June 23). Oregon was initially scheduled to receive an official visit from him, but that trip was cancelled. It appears that getting the last visit paid off for Nick Saban and his staff. Crimson Tide Wide Receivers Coach Holmon Wiggins gets another win with an assist from Cornerbacks Coach Travaris Robinson.

With Brown, 5-star ATH Jaylen Mbakwe, and 4-star CB Jameer Grimsley now on-board, the 2024 secondary recruiting class is shaping up to be second straight strong group in as many years. Alabama is expected to take four or five defensive backs in this cycle.

NEWS FOR THE GRANDKIDS

Alabama actually picked up three commitments on Sunday. 2026 IOL Zykie Helton of Carrollton, GA announced for the Tide as well. He has completed nine grades of formal education and we’ll all have flying cars by the time his signing day arrives. So, grain of salt and all that.

