One year ago, Alabama picked up a commitment from 4-star offensive lineman Olaus Alinen who originates from Finland. On Sunday afternoon, the Crimson Tide earned a pledge from German native Justin Okoronkwo.

Okoronkwo is a linebacker who plays for the Nürnberg Rams of the the German Football League. He is currently ranked 3-stars by the recruiting services but little is known about him due to lack of scouting.

Originally committed to Maryland, Okoronkwo was invited to an Alabama camp in June and blew the staff away with his physicality, speed and athleticism. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder was offered at that camp. The 19-year old is currently in his third year of playing organized football. He played safety prior to moving to linebacker and has also returned kicks.



Okoronkwo recently wrapped up a US trip that saw him visit and camp with several schools, including Georgia, Ohio State, Nebraska, South Carolina and Penn State among others. He also took an official visit to Maryland. But a chance to play for Nick Saban was too much to pass up.

He worked out at inside and outside linebacker during the Tide’s camp. Over the summer, he was clocked at 4.54 40-yard dash, had a 36.5-inch vertical, 10’1 broad jump and 4.04-shuttle.

Alabama has previously had international players on the roster including former Bama DL Jesse Williams from Australia. Among others, former Tide WR John Metchie and current redshirt freshman DL Isaiah Hastings are both from Canada.

#RollTide #NSD2024



