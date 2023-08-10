Deontae Lawson named to Preseason Butkus Watch List

It has been quite the week for sophomore linebacker Deontae Lawson.

Lawson worked himself into the rotation last year, and has seemingly locked down one spot at MLB/ILB — including posting an outstanding and active Fan Day showing.

His is the definition of a rising star. And today, that potential was recognized by the Downtown Athletic Association of Orlando, who honored No. 32 with a preseason nod for Dick Butkus’s eponymous Butkus Award.

The award is given annually to the best linebacker in football, at both the pro and collegiate level. And the Tide has had some serious success too in the award’s history. Past winners include: Rolando McClain, Derrick Thomas, Reuben Foster, and C.J. Mosley.

Even being put in that same category is an honor, no matter whether he wins the award or not.

Now, get out there and earn it.

Congrats and Roll Tide