Dancing Up A River R10:

I sacrificed my blues... to listen and sing and dance to these grooves. Please enjoy this list and provide yours, too... ya dig?

Court and Spark by Joni Mitchell Holocaust by Big Star Deacon Blues by Steely Dan Bummer Time by Be Your Own Pet I Stay Ready by Cody ChesnuTT Electric Ocean by The Cult God’s Song (That’s Why I Love Mankind) by Randy Newman You Really Got a Hold On Me by Percy Sledge True Love Ways by Buddy Holly Falling Down by Blackbone

Bonus: I Need Somebody by Iggy & The Stooges