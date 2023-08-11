Dancing Up A River R10:

I sacrificed my blues... to listen and sing and dance to these grooves. Please enjoy this list and provide yours, too... ya dig?
- Court and Spark by Joni Mitchell
- Holocaust by Big Star
- Deacon Blues by Steely Dan
- Bummer Time by Be Your Own Pet
- I Stay Ready by Cody ChesnuTT
- Electric Ocean by The Cult
- God’s Song (That’s Why I Love Mankind) by Randy Newman
- You Really Got a Hold On Me by Percy Sledge
- True Love Ways by Buddy Holly
- Falling Down by Blackbone
Bonus: I Need Somebody by Iggy & The Stooges
