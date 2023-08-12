 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Conference Realignment Line Up 2024

Confused? You should be. College Football teams were jumping like a cat in a room full of rocking chairs.

By CB969
Wackiness

College Football has seen a whirlwind of conference jumping which the likes college football fans have never seen. All the movement likely results in the end of Pac-12 - at least as a “Power” conference. The Pac-4, as they are now snarkily known, still has four teams. Will they try to rebuild with San Diego State, Boise and others? Will they become Independents? Or cave and jump in with whatever conference that will take them (Mountain West?).

The chaos is not quite over yet, but we have a list of future conferences for those of you keeping score at home. Below is a complete list of what each conference will look like by 2024.

Southeastern Conference (16 full members)

NCAA Football: Alabama at Texas
The new SEC. It just means MOAR!
Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Auburn
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Kentucky
  • LSU
  • Mississippi
  • Mississippi State
  • Missouri
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas A&M
  • Vanderbilt
  • Oklahoma (Full member 2024)
  • Texas (Full member 2024)

+No Departures

Atlantic Coast Conference (15* members)

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat
Do Clemson and FSU have wandering eyes?
Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Boston College
  • Clemson
  • Duke
  • Florida State
  • Georgia Tech
  • Louisville
  • Miami (FL)
  • North Carolina
  • North Carolina State
  • Notre Dame*
  • Pittsburgh
  • Syracuse
  • Virginia
  • Virginia Tech
  • Wake Forest

*Notre Dame is a non-football member, competing as an independent.

+No Departures

Big 12 Conference (16 full members)

  • Baylor
  • Iowa State
  • Kansas
  • Kansas State
  • Oklahoma State
  • TCU
  • Texas Tech
  • West Virginia
  • BYU (new in 2023)
  • Cincinnati (new in 2023)
  • Houston (new in 2023)
  • UCF (new in 2023)
  • Arizona (new in 2024)
  • Arizona State (new in 2024)
  • Colorado (new in 2024)
  • Utah (new in 2024)

+Leaving in 2024: Oklahoma, Texas

Big Ten Conference (18 full members)

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Maryland
I can’t wait for that big Washington-Rutgers game.
Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Michigan State
  • Minnesota
  • Nebraska
  • Northwestern
  • Ohio State
  • Penn State
  • Purdue
  • Rutgers
  • Wisconsin
  • Oregon (new in 2024)
  • Southern Cal (new in 2024)
  • UCLA (new in 2024)
  • Washington (new in 2024)

+No Departures

Pac-12 Conference (4 full members)

  • Cal
  • Oregon State
  • Stanford
  • Washington State

+Leaving in 2024: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, Southern Cal, UCLA, Utah, Washington

Mountain West Conference (11** full members)

  • Air Force
  • Boise State
  • Colorado State
  • Fresno State
  • Nevada
  • New Mexico
  • San Diego State
  • San Jose State
  • UNLV
  • Utah State
  • Wyoming
  • Hawaii (**football-only affiliate member)

+No Departures

American Athletic Conference (14 full members)

  • East Carolina
  • Memphis
  • South Florida
  • SMU
  • Temple
  • Tulane
  • Tulsa
  • Charlotte (new in 2023)
  • FAU (new in 2023)
  • North Texas (new in 2023)
  • Rice (new in 2023)
  • UAB (new in 2023)
  • UTSA (new in 2023)

+Left in 2023: UCF, Cincinnati, Houston

Sun Belt Conference (14 full members)

  • Appalachian State
  • Arkansas State
  • Coastal Carolina
  • Georgia Southern
  • Georgia State
  • James Madison (new in 2022)
  • Louisiana
  • Marshall (new in 2022)
  • Old Dominion
  • South Alabama
  • Southern Miss (new in 2022)
  • Texas State
  • Troy
  • ULM

+No depratures

Conference USA (10 members)

  • FIU
  • Louisiana Tech
  • Middle Tennessee State
  • UTEP
  • Western Kentucky
  • Kennesaw State (new in 2024)
  • Jacksonville State (new in 2023)
  • Liberty (new in 2023)
  • New Mexico State (new in 2023)
  • Sam Houston (new in 2023)

+Left in 2023: Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice, UAB, UTEP

Mid-American Conference (12 full members)

Greatest MAC player ever.
  • Akron
  • Ball State
  • Bowling Green
  • Buffalo
  • Central Michigan
  • Eastern Michigan
  • Kent State
  • Miami (Ohio)
  • Northern Illinois
  • Ohio
  • Toledo
  • Western Michigan

+No Departures

#3MoreWeeks

