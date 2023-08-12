College Football has seen a whirlwind of conference jumping which the likes college football fans have never seen. All the movement likely results in the end of Pac-12 - at least as a “Power” conference. The Pac-4, as they are now snarkily known, still has four teams. Will they try to rebuild with San Diego State, Boise and others? Will they become Independents? Or cave and jump in with whatever conference that will take them (Mountain West?).
The chaos is not quite over yet, but we have a list of future conferences for those of you keeping score at home. Below is a complete list of what each conference will look like by 2024.
Southeastern Conference (16 full members)
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Florida
- Georgia
- Kentucky
- LSU
- Mississippi
- Mississippi State
- Missouri
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
- Vanderbilt
- Oklahoma (Full member 2024)
- Texas (Full member 2024)
+No Departures
Atlantic Coast Conference (15* members)
- Boston College
- Clemson
- Duke
- Florida State
- Georgia Tech
- Louisville
- Miami (FL)
- North Carolina
- North Carolina State
- Notre Dame*
- Pittsburgh
- Syracuse
- Virginia
- Virginia Tech
- Wake Forest
*Notre Dame is a non-football member, competing as an independent.
+No Departures
Big 12 Conference (16 full members)
- Baylor
- Iowa State
- Kansas
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- TCU
- Texas Tech
- West Virginia
- BYU (new in 2023)
- Cincinnati (new in 2023)
- Houston (new in 2023)
- UCF (new in 2023)
- Arizona (new in 2024)
- Arizona State (new in 2024)
- Colorado (new in 2024)
- Utah (new in 2024)
+Leaving in 2024: Oklahoma, Texas
Big Ten Conference (18 full members)
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Northwestern
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Purdue
- Rutgers
- Wisconsin
- Oregon (new in 2024)
- Southern Cal (new in 2024)
- UCLA (new in 2024)
- Washington (new in 2024)
+No Departures
Pac-12 Conference (4 full members)
- Cal
- Oregon State
- Stanford
- Washington State
+Leaving in 2024: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, Southern Cal, UCLA, Utah, Washington
Mountain West Conference (11** full members)
- Air Force
- Boise State
- Colorado State
- Fresno State
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- San Diego State
- San Jose State
- UNLV
- Utah State
- Wyoming
- Hawaii (**football-only affiliate member)
+No Departures
American Athletic Conference (14 full members)
- East Carolina
- Memphis
- South Florida
- SMU
- Temple
- Tulane
- Tulsa
- Charlotte (new in 2023)
- FAU (new in 2023)
- North Texas (new in 2023)
- Rice (new in 2023)
- UAB (new in 2023)
- UTSA (new in 2023)
+Left in 2023: UCF, Cincinnati, Houston
Sun Belt Conference (14 full members)
- Appalachian State
- Arkansas State
- Coastal Carolina
- Georgia Southern
- Georgia State
- James Madison (new in 2022)
- Louisiana
- Marshall (new in 2022)
- Old Dominion
- South Alabama
- Southern Miss (new in 2022)
- Texas State
- Troy
- ULM
+No depratures
Conference USA (10 members)
- FIU
- Louisiana Tech
- Middle Tennessee State
- UTEP
- Western Kentucky
- Kennesaw State (new in 2024)
- Jacksonville State (new in 2023)
- Liberty (new in 2023)
- New Mexico State (new in 2023)
- Sam Houston (new in 2023)
+Left in 2023: Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice, UAB, UTEP
Mid-American Conference (12 full members)
- Akron
- Ball State
- Bowling Green
- Buffalo
- Central Michigan
- Eastern Michigan
- Kent State
- Miami (Ohio)
- Northern Illinois
- Ohio
- Toledo
- Western Michigan
+No Departures
