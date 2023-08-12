College Football has seen a whirlwind of conference jumping which the likes college football fans have never seen. All the movement likely results in the end of Pac-12 - at least as a “Power” conference. The Pac-4, as they are now snarkily known, still has four teams. Will they try to rebuild with San Diego State, Boise and others? Will they become Independents? Or cave and jump in with whatever conference that will take them (Mountain West?).

The chaos is not quite over yet, but we have a list of future conferences for those of you keeping score at home. Below is a complete list of what each conference will look like by 2024.

Southeastern Conference (16 full members)

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Mississippi

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

Oklahoma (Full member 2024)

Texas (Full member 2024)

+No Departures

Atlantic Coast Conference (15* members)

Boston College

Clemson

Duke

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Miami (FL)

North Carolina

North Carolina State

Notre Dame*

Pittsburgh

Syracuse

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

*Notre Dame is a non-football member, competing as an independent.

+No Departures

Big 12 Conference (16 full members)

Baylor

Iowa State

Kansas

Kansas State

Oklahoma State

TCU

Texas Tech

West Virginia

BYU (new in 2023)

Cincinnati (new in 2023)

Houston (new in 2023)

UCF (new in 2023)

Arizona (new in 2024)

Arizona State (new in 2024)

Colorado (new in 2024)

Utah (new in 2024)

+Leaving in 2024: Oklahoma, Texas

Big Ten Conference (18 full members)

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ohio State

Penn State

Purdue

Rutgers

Wisconsin

Oregon (new in 2024)

Southern Cal (new in 2024)

UCLA (new in 2024)

Washington (new in 2024)

+No Departures

Pac-12 Conference (4 full members)

Cal

Oregon State

Stanford

Washington State

+Leaving in 2024: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, Southern Cal, UCLA, Utah, Washington

Mountain West Conference (11** full members)

Air Force

Boise State

Colorado State

Fresno State

Nevada

New Mexico

San Diego State

San Jose State

UNLV

Utah State

Wyoming

Hawaii (**football-only affiliate member)

+No Departures

American Athletic Conference (14 full members)

East Carolina

Memphis

South Florida

SMU

Temple

Tulane

Tulsa

Charlotte (new in 2023)

FAU (new in 2023)

North Texas (new in 2023)

Rice (new in 2023)

UAB (new in 2023)

UTSA (new in 2023)

+Left in 2023: UCF, Cincinnati, Houston

Sun Belt Conference (14 full members)

Appalachian State

Arkansas State

Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern

Georgia State

James Madison (new in 2022)

Louisiana

Marshall (new in 2022)

Old Dominion

South Alabama

Southern Miss (new in 2022)

Texas State

Troy

ULM

+No depratures

Conference USA (10 members)

FIU

Louisiana Tech

Middle Tennessee State

UTEP

Western Kentucky

Kennesaw State (new in 2024)

Jacksonville State (new in 2023)

Liberty (new in 2023)

New Mexico State (new in 2023)

Sam Houston (new in 2023)

+Left in 2023: Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice, UAB, UTEP

Mid-American Conference (12 full members)

Akron

Ball State

Bowling Green

Buffalo

Central Michigan

Eastern Michigan

Kent State

Miami (Ohio)

Northern Illinois

Ohio

Toledo

Western Michigan

+No Departures

#3MoreWeeks