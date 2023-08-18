 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LEGACY: Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. commits to the Tide

Was there ever serious doubt about the safety?

By Erik Evans
We have a first: A Saban legacy at Alabama, as three-star (for now) Safety Dre Kirkpatrick, Jr. has committed to Alabama.

DK Jr. is a fast-rising safety from Gadsden, and already held SEC offers from Mizzou, Bama, and the Barn.

He has a lithe frame, like his father, at 6’0” 190, and is also a big hitter for his size. But his real skill lies in playing the ball in the air.

For now, Kirkpatrick, Jr. is just a three-star, but expect those bumps to start rolling in. He has borderline blue chip talent, but certainly could use some polish and a time to finish fully developing.

Welcome (home), Dre.
Roll Tide

