Jumbo Package: Alabama lands three on preseason AP All America teams

Happy Tuesday, everyone. AP released their preseason All-America teams, and Alabama was well represented.

Alabama football landed three players on Associated Press preseason All-American teams, released on Monday. Defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry, edge rusher Dallas Turner and offensive tackle JC Latham all made the cut. McKinstry was Alabama’s only first-team selection. He was one of the nation’s top cornerbacks last season, when he made the AP’s third-team All-American squad. The junior from Pinson Valley had an interception in 2022, along with 35 tackles and 16 pass breakups.

Joseph Acosta over at the mothership is most excited about a G5 matchup during “Week 0.”

1. Ohio @ San Diego State: 7:00 pm ET, FS1 In my Group of Five teams that could be party crashers in the final year of the four team College Football Playoff, I had the Ohio Bobcats as a team that could be a sleeper G5 team that would rise to the national eye. Not only do they return most of their starters from a fun team last year, they return star QB Kurtis Rourke. While the Maple Missile is recovering from a knee injury suffered near the end of last season, Rourke should be back healthy and ready to follow up on a fantastic season where he threw for over 3,000 yards at over nine yards per attempt. The Bobcats travel out to San Diego in Week 0 to take on an Aztecs team that prides itself on stingy defense. One of the last teams around that runs a true 3-3-5 (shoutout to Rocky Long), the Aztecs have to replace a lot of starters, including star S Patrick McMorris, who transferred to Cal. Nevertheless, the Aztecs will continue to play tough defense, while offensively a former DB in Jalen Mayden stepped in as the QB midseason and turned the offense around. Should be a pretty fun game, and it takes the top spot here.

Chase Goodbread has more predictions for you.

1. Trey Amos will be Alabama’s most valuable transfer The Crimson Tide’s new cornerback was the last and perhaps least heralded of five players who joined Alabama from the offseason transfer portal. But the former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun has practiced his way into the secondary competition, and he just might be Alabama’s second-best outside corner. At least two other transfers, TE C.J. Dippre and LB Trezmen Marshall, figure to get plenty of playing time. But man-to-man coverage skills are hard to come by, and Amos brings that to the defensive party.

Spectacularly named Kennington Smith III takes a stab at the opening depth chart, though it is behind a paywall at The Athletic.

There has been chatter about Benson since he arrived during bowl practice, but it appears he made a move during the past few weeks and is seeing more first-team reps. Brooks is a viable option and has big-play ability but in-game consistency is key. Drops have been a talking point throughout camp, and Brooks had the highest drop rate of any returning receiver (7.7 percent). I see Bond as the Game 1 starter at H, where he steadily has remained the starter throughout camp by making big plays with his speed. But Prentice will have a big role as well coming off the most productive freshman season of any of the class of 2022 receivers.

Last, I can’t imagine that this headline will stir any pots.

“There is not a more interesting coaching change that I can remember in college football. Maybe (Nick) Saban going to Alabama...maybe....maybe.” Klatt said on The Klatt Show. “But I think it even pales in comparison to this. Coach Prime and what he is going to be trying to do at Colorado, first of all is totally unprecedented...” He continued expressing just how poorly the program had been run in years past. “Colorado’s level of ineptitude over the last few years is staggering when you actually look at the numbers. They were easily and not by a close margin, the worst team in the Power 5 a year ago.”

That’s about it for now. Have a great day.

Roll Tide.