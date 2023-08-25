Got To Find A Way R10:

What’s going on? Right on, baby, right on. I sincerely hope you dig these tracks today, and I pray as always that you will take the time to share your own random ten with your family here at RBR. Show us some love... for only love can conquer hate...

What’s Going On (Animated Lyric Video) by Marvin Gaye Spirit In the Sky by Norman Greenbaum Wake Up in the Sky by Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars & Kodak Black Mama’s Always On Stage by Arrested Development Hand in Glove by The Smiths Can I Go On by Sleater-Kinney Stairway to Heaven by Be Your Own Pet Boomboxes And Dictionaries by The Gaslight Anthem Young Americans by David Bowie The Most Beautiful Girl in the Room (Live) by Flight of the Conchords