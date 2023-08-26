Open Thread: Wake-up! College football is here, even if it’s only Week 0

Well would you look at that, college football is FINALLY here!

To be totally honest, though, this was far from the longest offseason in my memory. There have been some years where it really seemed to drag on, but the summer flew by this time around and college football just about snuck up on us.

The NFL has blessed us with a couple of weeks of generally awful preseason football, and now we get the unofficial “Week 0” of college football.

There’s not too much of interest happening, but for the football-starved among us, it’ll be a great appetizer before things really kick off next week.

Without further ado, here’s your lineup for today:

Navy at Notre Dame will be the most watched game due to the history of the two name brands. The Golden Domers, though, are favored by 20.5 points according to the Draftkings sportsbook, so it’s pretty unlikely to be much of a game (unless of course, you happen to think that losing Tommy Rees from the OC position absolutely crippled the ND offense).

UTEP and Jacksonville State is pretty much a toss-up, with UTEP favored by 2. JSU at least is a fun team for native Alabamians to root for.

From the SEC, Vandy is taking on Hawaii at 4:30. The Rainbow Warriors were pretty atrocious last year, and it shows that even the SEC’s perennial doormat is favored by 17.5. Hopefully year 2 under head coach Timmy Chang (after the disaster ending from the Todd Graham seasons) goes better after cleaning out some of the old program rot.

And then your “late” night game will be a match between southern CUSA schools FIU and Louisiana Tech. After a long stretch of strong play with Skip Holtz, the Bulldogs were underwhelming with 1st year HC Sonny Cumbie last season. Florida International was similarly bad under 1st year man, Mike MacIntyre, but they did show signs of life after two prior seasons with 1 total win under Butch Davis. The Bulldogs are favored by 12 points, but this one has potential to go dumb, I think.

Anyway, go forth and enjoy the day however you best see fit to enjoy it with college football back on the big screen!

