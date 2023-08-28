Jumbo Package: Game week is finally here!

Happy Monday, everyone. It’s finally game week, and optimism abounds! The buzz around the Alabama defense has been strong.

“Defense has no limits to it this year,” Turner said. “From what I’ve seen every day at practice, the type of work we’re putting in, the unity as one, the togetherness we’re starting to have, the bond on and off the field. There’s no limit to how the defense can be good.” Edge rusher Chris Braswell could be in line for a breakout season opposite Turner on the edge. Linebacker Deontae Lawson has generated significant buzz through what he has done in scrimmages and practices this offseason in the middle of the defense. Cornerback Terrion Arnold looks to be taking the next step at cornerback. Safety Caleb Downs is in a spot to make an instant impact, even though he’s a freshman. Then there’s defensive back Malachi Moore, who showed in the A-Day game he’s going to be a problem for opposing offenses; He’s a chess piece Steele has to be thrilled about.

On the defensive line, Jaheim Oatis is expected to build off a strong freshman campaign (29 tackles) as a pair of starters departed. Justin Eboigbe will hopefully stay healthy and participate in more than four games. He and Tim Smith are the veterans. Redshirt junior Jah-Marien Latham and a set of former four- and five-star recruits provide plenty of depth. The riser in camp has been second-year player Tim Keenan III. After getting in better shape, Saban said this week Keenan was “playing like a starter.”

The offense, of course, is a wild card.

It’s a hard year to predict much of anything for Alabama’s offense. The Crimson Tide haven’t named a starting quarterback and have a new offensive coordinator in Tommy Rees. It was obvious that Saban didn’t think the Tide ran the ball well enough last season. Look for that to change, especially with a more experienced offensive line getting a push. Beyond that, Alabama needs someone to step up to replace Young, and for its receivers to catch the ball. If those things can happen, 2023 can be another excellent season for the Crimson Tide.

There have been rave reviews about the offensive line. Not much longer to wait before we see it in action.

Matt Stahl examines the best passers Alabama will see this season.

Not only is Ewers back for a second season in Austin, the Longhorns also have true freshman Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, grandson of Archie, on the roster. Manning is expected to sit for this season before seriously challenging for the job in 2024. But for now, it’s Ewers’ time to shine. The former five-star recruit looked excellent at times last season. He threw for 2,177 yards with 15 touchdowns. In 2023, Ewers will be expected to show his full potential, both with Manning behind him and with the Longhorns looking for one last Big 12 title before they head to the SEC in 2024.

Cole Cubelic and Roman Harper will debut a new SEC Network show this fall called “Read & React.” Like all SEC Network programming. the new show will live stream on fuboTV (free trial). “Read & React” with debut on Monday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m. (7 p.m. ET). The show will have Cubelic, a former Auburn center, and Harper, a former Alabama defensive back, recap and analyze the weekend’s SEC games as they take a deep dive into the key plays and players that impacted those games.

Julian Sayin looked the part again this weekend.

