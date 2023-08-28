Nick Saban declines to release depth chart, Tommy Rees to operate from the booth

Customarily, we would be posting a depth chart analysis the Monday before the season opener. Alas, this won’t be the case today as Nick Saban has decided not to release one. His reasoning:

“It creates a lot of distractions on our team,” Saban said. “Creates a lot of guys thinking ‘Well this guy won the job, now I’m not gonna get to play,’ or whatever and quite frankly, we don’t need that.” According to reporters and athletics department employees covering or working for the other 13 schools in the SEC, Alabama will be one of just three teams not releasing depth charts ahead of game day. The Crimson Tide join LSU and Texas A&M.

It’s pretty interesting that this is the year that he decides not to release one. Is the QB situation still undecided, or is he just not making the pecking order public so that Texas coach Steve Sarkisian can’t get a head start on the game plan for week 2?

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and DC Kevin Steele will be in the box for the Middle Tennessee game, per the game notes as @Charlie_Potter pointed out. Robert Bala and Joe Cox will also join them in the box. All other coaches on the field — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) August 28, 2023

