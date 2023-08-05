College football recruiting has become a sport unto itself. There are several website dedicated to the fandom of the phenomena of following how good a high school recruit might be in college/Pros and where he might sign. It sounds ludicrous but it sure is fun to follow. I’m surprised Las Vegas hasn’t gotten in on this.

Of course there are detractors who criticize the whole process because guys like Patrick Mahomes were overlooked 3-stars. Truth is, Mahomes was a skinny 180-pounder from an unrenowned football program and developed later like many teenagers do.

For the Class of 2020, 22 of the top prospects were drafted after three seasons with ten in the first round. Others are returning starters on their college team. And then there are those who have struggled - including a few guys who are on their third team (you can’t run away from your problems).

Below are the Top 50 according to 247sports Composite whose formula includes other outlets. The Top 32 are 5-stars. The rest are 4-stars.

(The “>” symbol means a player transferred.)