College football recruiting has become a sport unto itself. There are several website dedicated to the fandom of the phenomena of following how good a high school recruit might be in college/Pros and where he might sign. It sounds ludicrous but it sure is fun to follow. I’m surprised Las Vegas hasn’t gotten in on this.
Of course there are detractors who criticize the whole process because guys like Patrick Mahomes were overlooked 3-stars. Truth is, Mahomes was a skinny 180-pounder from an unrenowned football program and developed later like many teenagers do.
For the Class of 2020, 22 of the top prospects were drafted after three seasons with ten in the first round. Others are returning starters on their college team. And then there are those who have struggled - including a few guys who are on their third team (you can’t run away from your problems).
Below are the Top 50 according to 247sports Composite whose formula includes other outlets. The Top 32 are 5-stars. The rest are 4-stars.
(The “>” symbol means a player transferred.)
- Bryan Bresee (Damascus, MD) DT - Clemson, 29th overall New Orleans Saints.
- Bryce Young (Santa Ana, CA) QB - Alabama, Heisman winner No. 1 overall pick Carolina Panthers.
- Julian Fleming (Catawissa, PA) WR - Ohio State, After struggling with injuries throughout his freshman and sophomore years, Fleming caught 34 passes for 533 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in 2022. Projected starter.
- Kelee Ringo (Scottsdale, AZ) CB - Georgia, 4th round Philadelphia Eagles.
- Arik Gilbert (Marietta, GA) TE - LSU>UGA>Nebraska - remember when it used to be wide receivers who were the divas? Now it seems it is the tight ends. This guy has as many career touchdowns as he does college attended.
- Justin Flowe (Upland, CA) ILB - Oregon>Arizona, struggled to get on the field in Eugene, entered the Quitter Hole before the bowl game.
- Myles Murphy (Powder Springs, GA) SDE - Clemson, 28th overall selection Cincinnati Bengals.
- Jordan Burch (Columbia, SC) DT - South Carolina>Oregon, two year starter at SC before transferring for some reason.
- Paris Johnson (Cincinnati, OH) OT - Ohio State, 6th overall Arizona Cardinals.
- DJ Uiagalelei (Bellflower, CA) QB - Clemson>Oregon State, one of the more polarizing QBs to come along in a long time, he finally left CU after hearing footsteps from Cade Klubnik.
- Broderick Jones (Lithonia, GA) OT - Georgia, 14th overall Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Gervon Dexter (Lake Wales, FL) DT - Florida, 2nd round Chicago Bears.
- Noah Sewell (Orem, UT) ILB - Oregon, 5th round Chicago Bears.
- Eli Ricks (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) CB - LSU>Alabama, undrafted free agent signed with the Eagles.
- Bijan Robinson (Tucson, AZ) RB - Texas, 8th overall overdrafted by the Atlanta Falcons.
- Zach Evans (Houston, TX) RB - TCU>Ole Miss, 6th round Los Angeles Rams.
- Will Anderson (Hampton, GA) WDE - Alabama, 3rd overall Houston Texans.
- Jalen Carter (Apopka, FL) DT - Georgia, 9th overall Philadelphia Eagles.
- Chris Braswell (Baltimore, MD) WDE - Alabama, after a couple of seasons behind Will Anderson and Dallas Turner, he is ready to shine.
- Demarkcus Bowman (Lakeland, FL) RB - Clemson>Florida>UCF, 113 career rushing yards.
- Jaylon Jones (Cibolo, TX) S - Texas A&M, 7th round Indianapolis Colts.
- Drew Sanders (Denton, TX) ATH - Alabama>Arkansas, 3rd round Denver Broncos.
- Darnell Washington (Las Vegas, NV) ATH - Georgia, 3rd round Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Kayshon Boutte (New Iberia, LA) WR - LSU, 6th round New England Patriots.
- Demond Demas (Tomball, TX) WR - Texas A&M>JUCO following an arrest for two cases of assault/family violence on a girlfriend.
- Trenton Simpson (Charlotte, NC) OLB - Clemson, 3rd round Baltimore Ravens.
- Rakim Jarrett (Washington, DC) WR - Maryland, three seasons and undrafted, now with Tampa.
- Tony Grimes (Virginia Beach, VA) CB - UNC>Texas A&M, projected starter.
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Rockwall, TX) WR - Ohio State, 20th overall Seattle Seahawks.
- Sav’ell Smalls (Burien, WA) WDE - Washington, 20 career solo tackles, 12 assists, 0 sacks in three seasons so far.
- Dontae Manning (Kansas City, MO) CB - Oregon, three starts in three seasons, projected back-up.
- Michael Mayer (Alexandria, KY) TE - Notre Dame, 2nd round, 35th overall Las Vegas Raiders.
- MJ Sherman (Washington, DC) OLB - Georgia>Nebraska, mostly special teams at UGA.
- Demonte Capehart (Hartsville, SC) DT - Florida State>Missouri, mostly special teams with FSU.
- Demorie Tate (Orlando, FL) CB - Clemson, hasn’t done much.
- Curtis Jacobs (Owings Mills, MD) OLB - Penn State, senior two year starter.
- Jordan Johnson (Saint Louis, MO) WR - Notre Dame>UCF>back the transfer portal with no takers - MIA, no college stats.
- Tate Ratledge (Rome, GA) OT - Georgia, returning starter at guard.
- Demouy Kennedy (Theodore, AL) ILB – Alabama>Colorado, projected starter.
- Tank Bigsby (Hogansville, GA) RB - Auburn, 3rd round Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Jaquelin Roy (Baton Rouge, LA) DT - LSU, 5th round Minnesota Vikings.
- CJ Stroud (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) QB - Ohio State, 2nd overall Houston Texans.
- MarShawn Lloyd (Hyattsville, MD) RB - South Carolina>Southern Cal, tore ACL freshman year, became Gamecocks’ starter in 2022, projected back-up in L.A. #LifeChoices
- Desmond Evans (Sanford, NC) WDE - North Carolina, occasional starter.
- Avantae Williams (Deland, FL) S - Miami-FL>Maryland, one start at the U, projected back-up.
- Gary Bryant (Corona, CA) WR - Southern Cal>Oregon, projected back-up.
- Jase McClellan (Aledo, TX) RB - Alabama, senior, slated to be starting running back.
- Turner Corcoran (Lawrence, KS) OT - Nebraska, senior two year starter.
- Donell Harris (Miami, FL) WDE - Texas A&M>ULM, projected starter.
- Walker Parks (Lexington, KY) OT - Clemson, senior two year starter.
