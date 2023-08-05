COMMITMENT: Four-Star WR Amari Jefferson chooses ‘Bama

I don’t cover tons of recruiting here. Once or twice a cycle though, I fall in love with a guy and spend the next few months raving about him. Past honorees include Jerry Jeudy, Tua Tagovailoa, and Caleb Downs.

This spring, I fell in love with Julian Sayin, and — as summer has dragged on — I’ve been smitten by a wideout that I think has unlimited ceiling: Tennessee four-star Amari Jefferson.

Today, Jefferson spurned his home-town Vols, and Alabama held off a late charge from Georgia, to land the commitment of Jefferson.

From 247:

The 6-foot, 200-pounder is the No. 16 ATH in the country and No. 3 prospect in Tennessee, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. Jefferson took an official visit to Tuscaloosa on June 9 and returned for the Champions Cook-Out the last weekend of July. He told 247Sports he had an “amazing” official visit. “Coach Saban has been around me a ton, which was unexpected. He and Mrs. Saban have been connecting with my parents a lot. That is important that my parents feel good about the school I choose to attend.” Jefferson also mentioned how much Alabama valued him. “My biggest takeaway from being at Alabama was the first-class treatment from the time my family and I got there til the end,” Jefferson told 247Sports at the time. As a junior, Jefferson totaled 1,370 yards on 72 receptions with 17 touchdowns. He attended Alabama’s junior day and received an offer in March.

In addition to being a stellar wideout and all-around athlete on the gridiron, Jefferson is a big-time recruit on the diamond, as well. He is also a MaxPreps Top 100 RHP / OF.

What’s the big deal about a somewhat undersized Wideout?

At just 6’1’, and a generous 185, Jefferson has almost unlimited potential. Potential that, frankly, has barely been tapped. It is fair to call him a raw prospect: his route-running needs some serious polish. But, he is slicker than greased weasel shit in the open field, has great vision, sets up blocks well, has outstanding body control and a quick first step, and has excellent full-field speed — he has speed that does not even look like he’s exerting effort to attain. In that respect, he’s very similar to the aforementioned Jeudy.

His skill set is also intriguing to me because you can see his talents translating well to kick returner. A decisive and elusive first step, the ability to avoid taking hard shots, and 80-yard speed is perfect for an area that Alabama has been deficient in since JaMo’s departure.

Given how raw he is as a pure wideout, I would be stunned if he played very much as a freshmen. But there is a role for him on special teams and as a reserve. The sky really could be the limit for Jefferson.

Welcome to ‘Bama, and Roll Tide