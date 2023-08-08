Elite 2024 safety flips from Georgia to Alabama

Peyton Woodyard, the nation’s 4th-ranked safety prospect in the 2024 class, had been committed to Georgia for several months but still took visits to Alabama. Today, we got news that he has officially changed his mind and will play his college ball in Tuscaloosa.

“The relationship I have with coach Saban and T Rob is great along with the aspect of Alabama being my dream school. My family is from Alabama so it’s always been in my blood. I feel like through prayer and long talks with the family this is where I’m truly supposed to be.”

Alabama’s track record for developing and producing NFL DBs played a key role in his decision as well.

“Coach Saban has done a great job with DBs and it’s evident and that’s something that definitely played a role in me picking alabama. Specifically the safety position, from Minkah Fitzpatrick, Brian Branch to Eddie Jackson. I feel no one does it better than Bama.”