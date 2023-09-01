Report: Jalen Milroe named the starter by Nick Saban

Saban mentioned last night that he challenged the player who will start the season opener at QB to play well enough for some others to get game reps at the position. It was assumed that Jalen Milroe was that man, and Chris Low has now confirmed it.

Jalen Milroe will start at QB for @AlabamaFTBL in Saturday’s opener against Middle Tennessee State, sources tell ESPN. Milroe has taken most of the first-team reps this preseason while competing with Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner and freshmen Ty Simpson and Dylan Lonergan. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) September 1, 2023

With Milroe at the helm, an almost cartoonishly oversized offensive line and a deep stable of running backs, one can only assume that Nick Saban has designs on dominating in the run game. That isn’t to say that Alabama won’t be passing the ball at all as it’s tough to imagine a one dimensional team winning a national title, but bludgeoning teams on the ground has always been in his DNA.

Saban was careful to mention during last night’s radio show that the starter for Saturday means just that. Nothing is guaranteed if Milroe isn’t able to execute at a high level, but he will get the first crack at winning the job permanently.

One more day, folks.

Roll Tide.