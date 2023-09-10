2023 Blog Poll Week 3: Tide Tumbles, Texas Towers To Top

On to Week 3, after a wild second-half yesterday, that saw tons of late scoring, dumb endings, and furious rallies.

Usual caveats apply: The criteria are nebulous, far-ranging, and capricious — strength of schedule, bad and good coaching, injuries, exigent circumstances, home/away results, defense or lack thereof, offense or lack thereof, line play, power poll-ishness, can you cover a spread (Vegas is pretty smart about how good a team is), head-to-head where possible or prudent, advanced stats, and my own lying eyeballs.

Quick notes follow:

Is there any doubt that this Texas team is for real? FSU may have looked more impressive, but that’s the single best win of the season — or was, until the advanced stats are updated following last night, and reveal a very pedestrian Alabama team going into Week 3

(s), was there anything more predictable than the Blue Devils being hung over this week? I fear we may have to contemplate a world where Oklahoma is good again. They can win shootouts, and they can strangle SMU’s high-flying passing attack with a much improved defense. The Red River Shootout is likely being played for the de facto B12 title.