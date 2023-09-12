Jumbo Package: Saban comments on Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner ahead of USF game

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Nick Saban spoke to reporters per usual for a Monday, and was upbeat about his team’s attitude following the loss. Of course, people wanted to talk about the quarterbacks. Here is what he had to say:

“I think it’s important in all positions, but one thing you don’t want to do is get frustrated as a player,” Saban said. “You don’t want one play to affect the next play and to stay positive. But you can say stay positive but we all have self talk right? You got to believe it. You can’t just say ‘Okay, I’m gonna do this’ but don’t believe you can do it. You got to believe and trust in yourself, too. So I think the players stayed positive. They tried to keep the energy level up. They didn’t get frustrated in the game and Jalen didn’t either. But still, you got to trust and have faith and confidence in doing what you’re coached to do on a consistent basis and that’s going to help you be successful.”

During his weekly Monday press conference, Saban was asked about the development of backup quarterback Tyler Buchner. “He played really well in the last scrimmage, and he’s done well in practice,” Saban said Monday. ”So we feel really good about how he’s continued to improve and develop and gain confidence in what he’s doing and had a good feeling around the teammates and receivers and all that type of thing.”

Saban said the focus is “100% on how we get it turned around,” putting the onus on the coaches as well as the players. “I think all these things are fixable,” he said. “We have good players.” Saban compared the loss to a test early in the semester — one that they didn’t “grade out well” on. “So what are we going to do to get a better grade?” Saban asked. “I would be shocked if this team didn’t respond in a positive way.”

Some are latching onto the positive comments about Buchner as a sign that we will see more of an open competition or a change this week, but those comments were made as an answer to a direct question about Tyler near the end of the press conference. Nobody asked him directly if there would be a different rotation at QB this week.

My feeling, based on his tone after watching the entire press conference, is that we probably aren’t going to be looking at many personnel changes. It seems that he had a feeling that this team would take some time to come together. While he certainly wasn’t conceding a loss to Texas, I don’t think he was terribly surprised by it. We’ll find out on Saturday, but my feeling right now is that he is planning to stay the course.

Of course, that is simply my speculation. Feel free to watch the conference below and see if you can glean anything from it.

Tyler Booker is also speaking like Milroe is the QB.

Related How Alabama QB Jalen Milroe responded to struggles in Texas loss

“That’s what you love about Jalen,” Booker said. “Through the mistakes that he made, he never put his head down. He was always there for us. He always had a smile on his face. Even down to the last drive, he was like, ‘I love where we are. He still had that hope. He still had that drive. He still had that fight. That’s what I’m most proud of about our offense. Although we didn’t execute, we fought. Every guy.” Saban was clear entering the season when Milroe was battling it out for the starting job with Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson that he would make a QB change if need be. On Monday, he made no reference to a possible switch at the position.

“We get compared to a lot of the older Bama teams, and it’s just — time has passed,” Booker said. “Now me saying that, we’re still playing to the ‘Bama standard. We still want to play the same way those teams have played. “But it’s just a different generation of guys. Different group of guys. There’s different things we have to deal with as college athletes today. Regardless of that fact, we’re still playing to the ‘Bama standard. The ‘Bama standard is the goal, week-in, week-out.

Not sure what Tyler meant by that last bit, other than perhaps the brand building that comes with NIL.

Greg McElroy is understandably most concerned about the offensive line.

McElroy, who hosts “Always College Football,” pointed to the offensive line, a unit he called “the heart and soul of Alabama” appeared outmatched. “Alabama does feel vulnerable,” McElroy said. “Areas for Alabama that were supposed to be strengths coming into this year did not play like strengths this past weekend.

Some Alabama fans made asses of themselves after the game on Saturday.

“We are disgusted by reports of vile language and inappropriate behavior Saturday night,” the university said in a statement (via the Statesman). “To be clear, we condemn this behavior and it will not be tolerated in our venues. It is not representative of UA or our values. We expect all attendees to act with class and respect towards others. “Fans are strongly encouraged to report issues to our security resources on-site. Gameday and delayed reports are appropriately addressed and anyone found to be in violation of our rules and expectations will be promptly removed and may be banned from future events.”

Last, Alabama got an in-state commit for the 2025 class.

Coleman is listed at 6-foot-2 and is the 25th-ranked defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite. He received his Crimson Tide offer in March and held others from Auburn, Oklahoma, Texas and, most recently, Southern California. Alabama now has six recruits in the class of 2025, all of which are at least four stars. Coleman is the first defensive player in the class and the third who can call Alabama home — running back Anthony Rogers transferred to IMG (Fla.) Academy prior to this season.

Coleman is a teammate of 2025 5-star WR commit Ryan Williams, who worried Alabama fans by announcing an official visit to Texas after the game. He says that he is still “locked in” but you never know until they sign.

That’s about it for now. Have a great day.

Roll Tide.