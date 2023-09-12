Curiosities: 13 Questions Behind the Box Scores

Hope everyone has shaken off the Longhorn funk. We’re diving into more Curiosities today: odd data points, and the questions they presage — if anything.

240.5 — That’s Caleb Williams’ insane QBR, to go along with his nation-leading 12 TD passes and 12.5 YPA, on 78.3% completions; to which he’s added 63 rushing yards and another score. Sure, the competition has been godawful, but after three games — a quarter of his regular season — has Caleb Williams jumped out to such a commanding Heisman lead that everyone is is competing for “Others receiving votes?”

12:1 — that's the amount of liabilities Vegas is riding right now on CU bets. In a nutshell, they are paying out $12 for every $1 being bet on the Buffs. And so far, the oddsmakers have not been able to pin down Colorado very well either. Related: 2:1 — that's the amount of money being bet on Colorado games, vs. every other CFB game on the board. So, not only is Vegas losing their ass, their losing a lot every week. When does this become unsustainable? They're plainly deep in the red already, because of Coach Prime. Eventually, they'll either get the number right...or pull action all together.

519, 44 — Those are the total yards and total points for the Iowa Hawkeyes after not leaving the state its first two games: Much was made of Iowa's new-look offense, and the arrival of once-blue chip signal caller Cade McNamara. So far, the Offense and scorching hot seated Brian Ferentz have not only not gotten the offense into the stratosphere; the damn thing is still on the runway, despite playing Utah State and Iowa State.

— Those are the total yards and total points for the Iowa Hawkeyes after not leaving the state its first two games: Much was made of Iowa’s new-look offense, and the arrival of once-blue chip signal caller Cade McNamara. So far, the Offense and scorching hot seated Brian Ferentz have not only not gotten the offense into the stratosphere; the damn thing is still on the runway, despite playing Utah State and Iowa State. 424, 28 — The number of yards and points put up by FCS Idaho State against the Hawkeyes first opponent, the Utah State Aggies (in IU’s 24-13 win). 285, 24 — Iowa’s output against that same team. After a tuneup vs. Western Michigan, Iowa travels to Penn State and Wisconsin, and hosts Purdue, Michigan State, and Minnesota. How much worse will this get? and will Kirk fire his son midseason?