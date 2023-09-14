Lost in all that is going on with Alabama football is the excellent performances put in by the Crimson Tide specialists.
PUNTING
James Burnip had the best game of his career and perhaps one of the best of any Crimson Tide punter ever.
- On five punts, Burnip averaged 52.6 yards per kick with a career-long of 61.
- Three of his boots pinned the Longhorns inside the 10.
- Texas had zero return attempts.
|SCORE
|QTR
|DOWN & DISTANCE
|DISTANCE
|RESULT
|Texas 10, Alabama 3
|2nd
|4th & 17 at ALA 32
|61 yards
|downed at the TEX 7
|Texas 13, Alabama 3
|2nd
|4th & 8 at ALA 47
|44 yards
|downed at the TEX 9
|Texas 13, Alabama 9
|3rd
|4th & 4 at ALA 41
|53 yards
|fair catch by Xavier Worthy at the TEX 6
|Texas 13, Alabama 9
|3rd
|4th & 20 at ALA 14
|47 yards
|out-of-bounds at the TEX 39
|Texas 34, Alabama 24
|4th
|4th & 18 at ALA 12
|58 yards
|out-of-bounds at the TEX 30
In two Alabama games, neither opponent had a punt return attempt against the Tide. Burnip is now fifth in the nation with 50.25 yards per punt. Two punters ahead of him play in high elevations of BYU and Boise. The other two are at Indiana and Iowa State.
PLACEKICKING
Will Reichard has had an excellent Bama career and shows no sign of slowing down this season.
- The Alabama grad student is 8 for 8 on extra points. True freshman Conor Talty had one XP in one attempt against MTSU.
- Reichard did not fold under pressure in the big game with Texas. He booted field goals of 42, 51, and a 30-yarder as time expired in the first half.
- On 13 kickoffs, Reichard has had 10 touchbacks. Against Texas, one KO landed at the goal line and was returned to the Texas 22. That is the sole return attempt by opponents this season. The other two kickoffs were resulted in a fair catch and a muff.
- Talty had one kickoff of 61 yards vs MTSU that was returned 14 yards to the 18.
