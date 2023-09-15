Report: Tyler Buchner to start at QB vs USF

According to Alabama beat writer John Talty, Tyler Buchner is in line to start on Saturday.

There is growing buzz around the Alabama football program that Tyler Buchner may replace Jalen Milroe as starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide’s Week 3 game against South Florida, reports Bama247 in an exclusive VIP post. The Notre Dame transfer would be taking over after Milroe started the first two games of the season. Alabama’s loss to Texas in Week 2 would be the catalyst for the change. While coach Nick Saban has yet to announce or indicate a change in starter, he certainly did not give Milroe a vote of confidence this week, even saying after Saturday’s loss that he considered playing another QB in that game.

As expected, Nick Saban has said absolutely nothing about the matter, and probably won’t until just before game time. If this is the case, it will be interesting to see if Buchner gets all of the reps in the first half as Milroe did, or if it looks something more like a competition.

Thoughts?

Roll Tide.