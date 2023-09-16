The Crimson Tide lick their wounds and hopefully play (audition) several players in a game against the hapless Bulls.
GAME 3: Saturday, September 16, 2023
Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1) at South Florida Bulls (1-1)
Tampa, FL ~ 2:30/3:30 ABC
- USF is a struggling program. The Bulls went 4-29 under former coach Jeff Scott plus an interim coach. They now have former Tennessee and UCF OC Alex Golesh in his first season in Tampa.
- South Florida lost at WKU by 17 in Week 1 and defeated FAMU by two touchdowns last weekend. Dual threat QB Byrum Brown is basically their whole offense.
- For the trip to Tampa, Alabama will receive two return trips from the Bulls in Tuscaloosa in 2024 and 2026 without having to pay the exorbitant payouts to visitors (usually $1M+).
- The last time the Crimson Tide played a road game at a non Power-5 team’s home stadium was a visit to Hawaii in 2003, a head-shaking 37-29 Alabama defeat in Mike Shula’s first season.
- Bama and USF have met once, a 40-17 Tide victory played in Birmingham in that same 2003 season.
- Alabama is 1-2 all-time in Tampa, all of which were post-season games. The most recent was the painful CFP National Championship loss to Clemson for the 2016-17 season (too soon?).
- The Tampa weather forecast calls for cloudy with a high of 91°.
- TV Announcers are Bob Wischusen and Robert Griffin III with Kris Budden from the sidelines.
- Chris Stewart takes over play-by-play duties for Eli Gold on Alabama Radio.
- The point spread according to DraftKings has creeped up two points since midweek with Bama as a -34 favorite. The Over/Under is 61.
