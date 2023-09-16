The Crimson Tide lick their wounds and hopefully play (audition) several players in a game against the hapless Bulls.

GAME 3: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1) at South Florida Bulls (1-1)

Tampa, FL ~ 2:30/3:30 ABC

USF is a struggling program. The Bulls went 4-29 under former coach Jeff Scott plus an interim coach. They now have former Tennessee and UCF OC Alex Golesh in his first season in Tampa.

South Florida lost at WKU by 17 in Week 1 and defeated FAMU by two touchdowns last weekend. Dual threat QB Byrum Brown is basically their whole offense.

For the trip to Tampa, Alabama will receive two return trips from the Bulls in Tuscaloosa in 2024 and 2026 without having to pay the exorbitant payouts to visitors (usually $1M+).

The last time the Crimson Tide played a road game at a non Power-5 team’s home stadium was a visit to Hawaii in 2003, a head-shaking 37-29 Alabama defeat in Mike Shula’s first season.

Bama and USF have met once, a 40-17 Tide victory played in Birmingham in that same 2003 season.

Alabama is 1-2 all-time in Tampa, all of which were post-season games. The most recent was the painful CFP National Championship loss to Clemson for the 2016-17 season (too soon?).

The Tampa weather forecast calls for cloudy with a high of 91°.

TV Announcers are Bob Wischusen and Robert Griffin III with Kris Budden from the sidelines.

Chris Stewart takes over play-by-play duties for Eli Gold on Alabama Radio.

The point spread according to DraftKings has creeped up two points since midweek with Bama as a -34 favorite. The Over/Under is 61.

