College Football Week 3 Early Games Open Thread

Join in the discussion about the early college football slate.

By Josh Chatham
/ new
Syndication: USA TODAY Scott Clause / USA TODAY NETWORK

Apologies for the late thread, but there is some action going on this morning that you may find interesting.

Enjoy.

Roll Tide.

September 16, 2023

Florida State at Boston College 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Georgia Southern at Wisconsin 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
Iowa State at Ohio 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Kansas State at Missouri 11:00 AM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Liberty at Buffalo 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
Louisville at Indiana 11:00 AM BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
LSU at Mississippi State 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video
North Dakota at Boise State 11:00 AM FS1 / FOX Video
Penn State at Illinois 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
Wake Forest at Old Dominion 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Campbell at Monmouth 12:00 PM SNY / $Flo Video / NBCSPH (channel finder)
DII: Shaw at Bowie State 12:00 PM GrioTV / Plex Video
VMI at NC State 1:00 PM CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
Weber State at Utah 1:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video

