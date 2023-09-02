Game 1 of the 2023 season - also known as the talent show “Who Wants to Be a Quarterback?” - commences today after a long off-season of fret abut the offense.

Of course, there is the quarterback battle with as many as FOUR signal callers potentially getting playing time. Then, we need to see if any of the receivers can hang onto a pass. The starting 5 on the OL has caused a lot of hand-wringing by fans. And then there is running back. Jase McClellan should get the start, but who comes in second? Third? I just know it’s going to be Roydell and his 4.5 ypc. smh

GAME 1: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (8-5 in 2022) at Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2)

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 6:30/7:30 SECN

Middle Tennessee was 8-5 a year ago with a Hawaii Bowl win over San Diego State.

They are led by Rick Stockstill now in his 18th season.

The Blue Raiders return nine starters on defense. They must replace 3,000-yard passer Chase Cunningham who ran out of eligibility.

Alabama is 3-0 all-time against MTSU with home wins in 2002, 2005, and 2015.

The T-town weather forecast calls for a high of 87° and partly cloudy skies. The temperature should drop to low 70s by kickoff. Be sure to hydrate.

TV Announcers are the No. 1 SECN crew of Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers with Cole Cubelic on the sidelines.

Eli Gold is back on Alabama Radio with Tyler Watts.

former Bama linebacker and current UFC fighter Eryk Anders will be an honorary team captain. Joining him is another former Tide linebacker Darren Mustin who played 2006-07.

The point spread according to DraftKings has remained at Bama as a -39.5 favorite. The Over/Under is down three points to 51.5.

ROLL TIDE!



