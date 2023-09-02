Alabama vs Middle Tennessee State: Second Half Open Thread

The big event for Alabama fans was seeing how the QB situation was handled. Well, Jalen Milroe got the start and played the whole half. He had a few amazing runs and a couple of great throws. He also stalled a couple of drives with a missed drive and a sack, but closed things out strong with a 60-yard bomb to Isaiah Bond.

The defense pitched a shutout and looked great doing it. The MTSU offense moved the ball a little bit on one drive with enough misdirection to get the defense out of position, but they toughened up and stopped the drive in the end. The tackling was stellar, and Alabama only committed one penalty - a roughing the passer on Jaheim Oatis that was a bit of an accident where he was trying to swat the ball but the the QB’s helmet.

We also saw a lot of rotation and pretty much every position on defense, WR, and TE. There are not many starting jobs being handed out without competition this year.

Oh, and freshman safety Caleb Downs looks as good as advertised.

Basically, outside of the two-drive offensive lull in the second quarter, it was mostly a lot of positives for Alabama fans. It’ll be interesting to see how Nick Saban handles the second half, and when another QB plays.

Roll Tide!