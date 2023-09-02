Victory/Late shift open thread

As expected, Alabama had little trouble with Middle Tennessee State. There were plenty of positive takeaways that we will delve into tomorrow, but it seems safe to say that the quarterback competition is over as long as Jalen Milroe does nothing to lose it. He played the entire first half and a couple of series in the second, which is exactly how Saban has typically managed cupcake games with his starter.

I think it’s safe to say that he impressed, too. He didn’t turn the ball over, turned a busted play into the first of his two rushing touchdowns, and hit three deep balls for touchdowns as well. The running game overall probably isn’t where we hoped it would be, but the defense looked great.

Those who like to stay up late and soak in as much college football as possible have a few options tonight.

Roll Tide.