Let The Party Begin R10:

It feels so good... to be back here at the R10 Club. I feel like I just went through a month of Mondays this week, so Ima thank TF outta this Friday, y’all. Here are my ten tunes... where are yours? You know what to do, now. Energize me!

Electricity by Midnight Star Truth Hurts by Lizzo Whole Wide World by Wreckless Eric Your Dog by Soccer Mommy You Want Love by James Hall Freaks by Surf Curse From the Curve by Superchunk Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell Random Name Generator by Wilco Mr. Wendal by Arrested Development

Bonus: Fun House by The Stooges*

*Because a day without Iggy is a day without sunshine...