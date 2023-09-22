Let The Party Begin R10:

It feels so good... to be back here at the R10 Club. I feel like I just went through a month of Mondays this week, so Ima thank TF outta this Friday, y’all. Here are my ten tunes... where are yours? You know what to do, now. Energize me!
- Electricity by Midnight Star
- Truth Hurts by Lizzo
- Whole Wide World by Wreckless Eric
- Your Dog by Soccer Mommy
- You Want Love by James Hall
- Freaks by Surf Curse
- From the Curve by Superchunk
- Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell
- Random Name Generator by Wilco
- Mr. Wendal by Arrested Development
Bonus: Fun House by The Stooges*
*Because a day without Iggy is a day without sunshine...
Loading comments...