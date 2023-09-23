The Crimson Tide return home for their first SEC game of the season.

GAME 4: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 2:30/3:30 CBS

Ole Miss is 3-0 on the season with wins over Mercer, @Tulane, and Georgia Tech.

Head Coach Lane Kiffin is 0-4 against Saban in his career and wants nothing more than to beat his daddy/mentor/former boss.

Alabama is 58-10-2 all-time against OM with a current winning streak of seven games in the series.

The T-town weather forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 90°. Drink plenty of water.

TV Announcers will be Tom McCarthy, Jason McCourty, and Ross Tucker with Tiffany Blackmon on the sidelines. These guys usually cover the NFL, so expect some mistakes. Eli Gold will be back on the mic for Alabama Radio.

Legendary Tide players RB Johnny Musso and QB Scott Hunter will be honorary team captains.

Alabama will honor the Crimson Tide Final 4 Soccer team with a ring presentation for their 2022 SEC Championship.

DraftKings has Alabama as a -7 favorite as of post. The Over/Under is 55.5.

