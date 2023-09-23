 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Ole Miss Rebels Game Thread

Lane Kiffin is always gunning for his daddy/mentor/former boss, Nick Saban.

By CB969
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Alabama at Mississippi
Jase McClellan had 84 yards and a touchdown against the Rebs in Oxford last season.
The Crimson Tide return home for their first SEC game of the season.

GAME 4: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1)

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 2:30/3:30 CBS

  • Ole Miss is 3-0 on the season with wins over Mercer, @Tulane, and Georgia Tech.
  • Head Coach Lane Kiffin is 0-4 against Saban in his career and wants nothing more than to beat his daddy/mentor/former boss.
  • Alabama is 58-10-2 all-time against OM with a current winning streak of seven games in the series.
  • The T-town weather forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 90°. Drink plenty of water.
  • NO GARY! TV Announcers will be Tom McCarthy, Jason McCourty, and Ross Tucker with Tiffany Blackmon on the sidelines. These guys usually cover the NFL, so expect some mistakes.
  • Eli Gold will be back on the mic for Alabama Radio.
  • Legendary Tide players RB Johnny Musso and QB Scott Hunter will be honorary team captains.
  • Alabama will honor the Crimson Tide Final 4 Soccer team with a ring presentation for their 2022 SEC Championship.
  • DraftKings has Alabama as a -7 favorite as of post. The Over/Under is 55.5.

Rules for RBR Game Threads:

  • *** Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times ***
  • NO Loki, No injuries AND WE MEAN IT!
  • We always start off the Threads with a big...

ROLL TIDE!

