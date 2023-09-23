The Crimson Tide return home for their first SEC game of the season.
GAME 4: Saturday, September 23, 2023
Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1)
Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 2:30/3:30 CBS
- Ole Miss is 3-0 on the season with wins over Mercer, @Tulane, and Georgia Tech.
- Head Coach Lane Kiffin is 0-4 against Saban in his career and wants nothing more than to beat his daddy/mentor/former boss.
- Alabama is 58-10-2 all-time against OM with a current winning streak of seven games in the series.
- The T-town weather forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 90°. Drink plenty of water.
- NO GARY! TV Announcers will be Tom McCarthy, Jason McCourty, and Ross Tucker with Tiffany Blackmon on the sidelines. These guys usually cover the NFL, so expect some mistakes.
- Eli Gold will be back on the mic for Alabama Radio.
- Legendary Tide players RB Johnny Musso and QB Scott Hunter will be honorary team captains.
- Alabama will honor the Crimson Tide Final 4 Soccer team with a ring presentation for their 2022 SEC Championship.
- DraftKings has Alabama as a -7 favorite as of post. The Over/Under is 55.5.
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Rules for RBR Game Threads:
- *** Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times ***
- NO Loki, No injuries AND WE MEAN IT!
- We always start off the Threads with a big...
Loading comments...