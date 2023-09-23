WAKE UP! HUGE week for College Football! Week 4 schedule, viewing guide, and open thread

Goodness, gracious. What a hellacious week for College Football. There are six matchups of Top 25 vs. Top 25, including:

The long-anticipated fraud check between Top 10s — Notre Dame hosting Ohio State under the welcoming arms of Touchdown Jesus in South Bend

No. 15 Ole Miss faces No. 14 Alabama in what I like to think is a matchup between the GOAT and the HCIW. Seriously, Lane, you’re never getting a better shot than this week. This is the most mortal Alabama team we’ve seen since 2007.

An improbably ranked Colorado team leaves Boulder, and their first game against someone who punches like a Top 25 (no, TCU, you don’t count)? A roadie to face the Ducks in Eugene at Autzen. (FWIW, oddsmakers think the Buffs get ran out of the building. But, at least for the first quarter of the season, it was a cool, even if often divisive, story).

The P12 overall takes center stage today, with three contests between ranked teams. The Unwanted Duopoly Bowl may be the best of the bunch too: Oregon State traveling to Pullman to face the Wazzu Cougars; and in what should be a defensive slobberknocker, No. 20 UCLA hits up SLC and No. 11 Utah.

We would be remiss if we didn’t talk about No. 4 Florida State on the road to meet Dabo and the Swamp Barners in Death Valley. The ‘Noles looked downright putrid last week at BC, but were they looking ahead? Or is this team still not ready for primetime?

If you love defense and sexy punting, do we have a primetime doozy for you: No. 24 Iowa under the lights at Beaver Stadium and the nasty defense of No. 7 Penn State — the White Out is simply amazing.

Then there are some other interesting tilts too that could prove highly entertaining: UCF at Kansas State, Memphis at Mizzou, battle of the Cult when the Real Barners tussle with Aggie in College Station, how the Vawls rebound against a very dangerous UTSA team, and soooo many more.

These games are the reasons we love Saturdays.

Dig in, tell us what you’re watching today:

Rutgers at No. 2 Michigan | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 4 Florida State at Clemson | 12 p.m. | ABC

No. 16 Oklahoma at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | FOX

Army at Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

Auburn at Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Western Kentucky at Troy | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Kentucky at Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Virginia Tech at Marshall | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

SMU at TCU | 12 p.m. | FS1

Cornell at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Butler at Stetson | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Tulsa at Northern Illinois | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Bryant at Princeton | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Stonehill at Fordham | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Lindenwood at Illinois State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Marist at Valparaiso | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Mercer at Furman | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Michigan at Toledo | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Lehigh at Dartmouth | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Wofford at VMI | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgia Southern at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Colgate at Holy Cross | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Charleston Southern at Western Carolina | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Utah Tech at Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

McNeese at Eastern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Virginia Lynchburg at Robert Morris | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Chattanooga at Samford | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

No. 18 Duke at UConn | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

No. 20 Miami (Fla.) at Temple | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Maryland at Michigan State | 3:30 p.m. | NBC

Boston College at Louisville | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

BYU at Kansas | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Texas Tech at West Virginia | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

New Mexico at UMass | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce at Old Dominion | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Ohio at Bowling Green | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Delaware State at Miami (Ohio) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Florida Atlantic at Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Louisiana Tech at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Penn at Bucknell | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Monmouth at Lafayette | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

UTSA at No. 23 Tennessee | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Rice at South Florida | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Oklahoma State at Iowa State | 4 p.m. | FS1

Cal Poly at Portland State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Sacramento State at Idaho | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Montana at Northern Arizona | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Jacksonville State | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Central Michigan at South Alabama | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Dayton at San Diego | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Albany at Morgan State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

The Citadel at South Carolina State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Alabama State at Florida A&M | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

SE Missouri State at Eastern Kentucky | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Northern Colorado at Idaho State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Liberty at Florida International | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network

Arkansas at No. 12 LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN

No. 14 Oregon State at No. 21 Washington State | 7 p.m. | FOX

Charlotte at No. 25 Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

Sam Houston at Houston | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Colorado State at Middle Tennessee | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Nicholls at Tulane | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Appalachian State at Wyoming | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Southern Miss at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Nevada at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Arizona at Stanford | 7 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Austin Peay at Stephen F. Austin | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Abilene Christian at Central Arkansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

UT Martin at North Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Southwest Baptist at Tarleton State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Lincoln (CA) at Lamar | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Kennesaw State at Tennessee Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

North American University at UIW | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

UAB at No. 1 Georgia | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 3 Texas at Baylor | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 6 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

No. 24 Iowa at No. 7 Penn State | 7:30 p.m. | CBS

Akron at Indiana | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Memphis vs. Missouri (in St. Louis) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Mississippi State at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Buffalo at Louisiana | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Minnesota at Northwestern | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

UCF at Kansas State | 8 p.m. | FS1

No. 17 North Carolina at Pitt | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Western Illinois at Southern Utah | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Montana State at Weber State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

UNLV at UTEP | 9 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Washington at UC Davis | 10 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 5 USC at Arizona State | 10:30 p.m. | FOX

Cal at No. 8 Washington | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Kent State at Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN

New Mexico State at Hawai’i | 12 a.m. | Spectrum Sports PPV