Alabama Crimson Tide vs Ole Miss Rebels: Second half open thread

It was about as ugly of a first half of offense as you’ll see in the modern era of football. And while both Alabama and Ole Miss have played well on defense, the horrendous offensive play is more of the stinker here.

For Alabama, Jalen Milroe started well, moving the ball with his legs and completing some short passes on their way to a nice field goal drive. Unfortunately he threw a horrible interception in the endzone the next drive, and the offense has been next to useless after that. The defense even got a punt block and spotted them the ball with 1st and goal from the 1 yard line, and Seth McLaughlin proceeded to snap the ball over the QB’s head and take a 20 yard loss, turning it into a field goal.

Anyway, Alabama’s defense had a coverage bust and gave up a TD on a QB draw right after it, but other than that, they’ve been very near perfect for the entire half. The pass rush has really picked up, with Chris Braswell really turning on the jets in the last three drives.

Jaxson Dart also hasn’t been particularly sharp on his passes, leading further to the overall offense ineptitude across the board.

Alabama gets the ball back after halfime. Who knows what happens from there. Let’s hope they start figuring out the forward pass thing.

Roll Tide