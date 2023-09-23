Victory/Late Shift Open Thread

The first half was enough to make you want to pull your hair out, but if this Alabama team can play the rest of the season like they did in the second half, we still have a chance. Jalen Milroe was lights out, we were able to lean on the Ole Miss front in the run game, and the defense reminded of early Saban defenses.

But that first half was still there, you know?

Still, there is no questioning the effort and this was a big win for the 2023 squad. Hopefully they can build on it.

Lots of good ball on tonight.

Roll Tide.