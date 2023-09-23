Victory/Late Shift Open Thread

The first half was enough to make you want to pull your hair out, but if this Alabama team can play the rest of the season like they did in the second half, we still have a chance. Jalen Milroe was lights out, we were able to lean on the Ole Miss front in the run game, and the defense reminded of early Saban defenses.
But that first half was still there, you know?
Still, there is no questioning the effort and this was a big win for the 2023 squad. Hopefully they can build on it.
Lots of good ball on tonight.
Roll Tide.
September 23, 2023
|Appalachian State at Wyoming
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Arizona at Stanford
|6:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Arkansas at LSU
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV 105
|Oregon State at Washington State
|6:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Akron at Indiana
|6:30 PM
|BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
|Iowa at Penn State
|6:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Memphis vs. Missouri (St. Louis)
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Minnesota at Northwestern
|6:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Mississippi State at South Carolina
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Ohio State at Notre Dame
|6:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 106
|Texas at Baylor
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|UAB at Georgia
|6:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|North Carolina at Pitt
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|UCF at Kansas State
|7:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Cal at Washington
|9:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Kent State at Fresno State
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|USC at Arizona State
|9:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
