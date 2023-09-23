 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Victory/Late Shift Open Thread

Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10

By Josh Chatham
/ new
NCAA Football: Mississippi at Alabama Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The first half was enough to make you want to pull your hair out, but if this Alabama team can play the rest of the season like they did in the second half, we still have a chance. Jalen Milroe was lights out, we were able to lean on the Ole Miss front in the run game, and the defense reminded of early Saban defenses.

But that first half was still there, you know?

Still, there is no questioning the effort and this was a big win for the 2023 squad. Hopefully they can build on it.
Lots of good ball on tonight.

Roll Tide.

September 23, 2023

Appalachian State at Wyoming 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Appalachian State at Wyoming 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Arizona at Stanford 6:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Arkansas at LSU 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV 105
Oregon State at Washington State 6:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Akron at Indiana 6:30 PM BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
Iowa at Penn State 6:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Memphis vs. Missouri (St. Louis) 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Minnesota at Northwestern 6:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Mississippi State at South Carolina 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Ohio State at Notre Dame 6:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 106
Texas at Baylor 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
UAB at Georgia 6:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
North Carolina at Pitt 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
UCF at Kansas State 7:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Cal at Washington 9:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Kent State at Fresno State 9:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
USC at Arizona State 9:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...