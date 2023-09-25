2023 Blog Poll Week 5: This week we’re gonna’ party like it’s 1994

We’ve now reached that weird part of the season, where teams get shuffled around on the basis of everyone around them having done more. Sure, some teams have earned it on the field — you can make as colorable a case for Texas at No. 1 as you can FSU, ditto the Utes; does anyone think UGA is not a Top 25 team; are UNC and Duke for real etc?

But, really, after a third of the season, you are who your record says you are. And, after a road W at Clemson and a pasting of Top 10ish LSU, we’ll give the nod to the Noles, for this week at least....And I was tantalizingly close to putting Utah in the catbird seat.

And, the Top 10 does have a very 1994 feeling to it: the Ducks, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, Notre Dame. The more things change, the more they really stay the same.

As for Georgia: they don’t like being down here? They can try and schedule someone worth a shit. This team is 4-0 and we know absolutely nothing about them except that they have not looked great getting there against some truly rancid competition. You can say the same about USC, but their offense has not taken entire halves off.

Usual caveats apply: The criteria are nebulous, far-ranging, and capricious — strength of schedule, bad and good coaching, injuries, exigent circumstances, home/away results, defense or lack thereof, offense or lack thereof, line play, power poll-ishness, can you cover a spread (Vegas is pretty smart about how good a team is), head-to-head where possible or prudent, advanced stats, and my own lying eyeballs.

Ceterum censeo Tommy Rees delendam est