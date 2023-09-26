One of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders’s big mantras was “Do You Believe?” After the Buffaloes lackluster 2 OT win over Colorado State, he added “now” to his query. After his team predictably got hammered by Oregon, there aren’t too many people who do. So, we should move that question to some other teams.

Ohio State and Notre Dame played a sloppy game that ended on the last second. FSU snuck by Clemson in another ugly game full of coaching malpractice. Southern Cal schlepped around against a terrible team. Texas has not been as great as they were in Week 2. Michigan and Oklahoma have played absolutely nobody. Georgia has looked sluggish all month against their creampuffs. So, here is the question: Do you believe in any of these teams?

WHAT A COMEBACK BY OHIO STATE! pic.twitter.com/1o3mcXMECM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 24, 2023

Ohio State 17 Notre Dame 14 - “What a comeback?” Really ESPN? A snoozefest first half ended with the Buckeyes up 3-0.

Notre Dame only had 10 players on the field in the last two plays of the game pic.twitter.com/kZml51NMnt — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 24, 2023

At the end of the second half, anOSU took three plays but finally scored the go ahead touchdown from the one yard line with one second left.

With that one tick on the board, the Buckys still had the extra point(s) to consider. Up 16-14, the only real way OSU could lose would be to have the extra point blocked and returned the other way. The probability of that occurring is low but Ryan Day still elected to kick rather than the safer bet of taking a knee. Oh by the way, the spread on the game was Ohio State -3.

Florida State 31 Clemson 24 (OT) - Clemson scored a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and then stopped FSU on a three-and-out. The Tigers gained 46 yards on the next play and had all the momentum going. Then a big hit by a Seminoles defender knocked the ball out of Cade Klubnik’s hands and was returned for a tying touchdown. The 4th quarter had no scoring but Clemson had a chance to win it. During the week, Dabo Swinney was not happy with his team’s kicking. That is when one of his sons reminded him that former walk-on kicker Jonathan Weitz was currently a Clemson grad student and still had a year of eligibility left. Weitz put a job he was ready to start in New York on hold to join the team and make his first career field goal attempt. It was a story ABC had been building up all game long. Then with the score tied and 1:24 remaining, the young man stepped up and promptly shanked a 29-yard field goal attempt with the ball spotted in the middle of the field. The game would eventually move to overtime.

Keon Coleman leads the ACC in Receiving TDs so far this season (6) pic.twitter.com/pchQobUIRT — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 24, 2023

Keon Coleman made a fantastic scoring catch and Clemson responded with some uninspiring play calls and could not score. Clemsoning is definitely back.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe to Freshman WR Jalen Hale, who makes a spectacular catch in the end zone! pic.twitter.com/gTeVs7YJZK — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) September 23, 2023

Alabama 24 Ole Miss 10 - Freshman Alabama wide receiver Jalen Hale introduced himself to the world with two 30+ yards catches including one for a third quarter touchdown. Jase McClellan ran for a tough 105 yards and a touchdown.

2mins left, and Dart is beat up, grass-stained, missing throws, and real slow getting up each play. That’s how the opposing QB is supposed to look after playing Bama!!!!! Awesome showing from the defense today — Will Lowery (@jwlowery29) September 23, 2023

The Tide defense battered the Rebs signal caller Jaxson Dart with 5 sacks, 8 QBH, and held him to a season low 6 net rushing yards. The ten points scored by OM is the lowest total for Lane Kiffin during his time at Ole Miss.

Oregon 42 Colorado 6 - Karma, Part 1. Predictably, the Ducks absolutely dominated Deion’s Band of Flashy Nothingness. Oregon outgained the Buffs 522 to 199 with most of Colorado’s gains and their sole touchdown coming against the Dux scrubs late in the game. Colorado had 40 rushing yards and committed 12 penalties.

SEC

Texas A&M 27 Auburn 10 - TAMU might have a quarterback controversy. After leading 6-3 at the half, Max Johnson replaced injured Conner Weigman at quarterback and led the Aggies with 123 passing yards and two second-half touchdowns. Auburn’s only touchdown came from a scoop-and-score. The Tigers gained 200 total offensive yards - 56 passing among three different ineffective quarterbacks

JAYDEN DANIELS TO BRIAN THOMAS TD TO BEGIN THE HALF! pic.twitter.com/APhjMJ71sd — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) September 24, 2023

LSU 34 Arkansas 31 - This SEC West matchup had a slew of defensive gaffes with receivers on both side running free. In the end, LSU was the last team with the ball and kicked a 20-yard field goal with 5 seconds to go for the W.

The SEC’s best WR, Xavier Legette, houses this from Spencer Rattler pic.twitter.com/egggJEmsMP — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) September 23, 2023

South Carolina 37 Mississippi State 30 - Unlike last week against UGA, Spencer Rattler (18/20-288-3-0) stayed hot in a tight game. MSU got down 14-0 and realized it was time to move back towards the passing game. But it wasn’t enough and SCar never trailed against the Bullies slow-ass defense.

WATCH: You already know this, but Luther Burden (@lutherburden3) has some MOVES



Burden set a new CAREER-HIGH, recording 177 receiving yards on 10 catches tonight at The Dome⬇️@NathalieABC17 pic.twitter.com/anZqsfQFFE — Kyle Helms (@KyleHelmsABC17) September 24, 2023

Missouri 34 Memphis 27 - Luther Burden caught 10 passes for 177 yards.

[SIDE NOTE: If you haven’t noticed, ESPN is forcing another female play-by-play announcer on SEC fans. Her name is Courtney Lyle and she’s a Tennessee grad. She is paired with former UGA medicore QB Hutson Mason. Yuck and Yuck.]

Kentucky 45 Vanderbilt 28 - AJ Swann threw a pair of pick-sixes and had four turnovers on the day for Vandy. Devin Leary was not great at QB for UK either (15/29, 205 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT) as the Wildcats amassed only 365 total yards and committed 10 penalties for 106 yards.

SEC VS CUPCAKES

Georgia is tied with UAB 7-7 pic.twitter.com/HeW4S9oT2h — Athlete dynasty (@athlete_dynasty) September 24, 2023

Georgia 49 UAB 21 - UGA struggled with the one-win Blazers and has been sleepwalking for most of the season. They will not be going undefeated this season.

Tennessee 45 UTSA 14 - Joe Milton ran for an 81-yard touchdown on the first play of the game but had 8 yards on his other four rushes. He also completed 18/31 for 209 yards and two TDs against this one-win team. Yawn. And Vols fans wonder why Bama is ranked higher (#12) than UT (#21).

Florida 22 Charlotte 7 - This Gators team sure is a Jekyll and Hyde team. UF managed 18 yards - including minus-1 rushing - in the second quarter against one of the worst defenses in FBS. After scoring on their first four possessions, the Gators went punt, field goal, turnover on downs, punt and field goal. Needless to say, they did not cover the 27.5 point spread. But congrats on your hotdog circus catch.

OTHER STUFF

Utah 14 UCLA 7 - This past week, all the wagging tongues tried to convince you that the PAC-12 was STROOONGG! What a slog this game was. 11 first downs to 13, 243 total yards to 219, and 8 punts apiece.

MELTDOWN OF THE WEEK

Northwestern finished the job. pic.twitter.com/4dFW2qt14t — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 24, 2023

Northwestern 37 Minnesota 34 (OT) - Minnie blew a 31-10 fourth quarter lead to a terrible team. I didn’t see this one coming.

HOT SEATS IN VIRGINNY

Part 3: North Carolina State gets into position to try a game-winning 48-yard field goal. Virginia blocks it but is penalized for leaping.



The 15-yard penalty gives NC State one last chance, this time from 33 yards. pic.twitter.com/ZfqSDsjkMQ — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 23, 2023

NC State 24 Virginia 21 - The Cavailers lost their seventh consecutive game after being flagged three times in the final 36 seconds. The final penalty was a “leaping penalty” that nullified a blocked field goal. The Wolfpack got another chance and drilled the game winner. Former Dabo Swinney OC Tony Elliott is the UVa coach... for now. He is 3-11 in two seasons.

Rasheen Ali, nice patience and vision again. Then he turns the burners on! pic.twitter.com/yzK7fKzCgZ — Jeremy (@PopesFFH) September 23, 2023

Marshall 24 Virginia Tech 17 - Without injured quarterback Grant Wells, the Hokies punted 7 times and had 9 penalties as they fell to 1-3. Brent Pry is 4–11 in two campaigns.

“We’re all trying to find the guy that did this!” pic.twitter.com/HSagAJtwFo — Jack Trice Mafia (@JackTriceMafia) September 23, 2023

Iowa State 34 Oklahoma State 27 - Mike Gundy’s Cowboys lost a second straight game and stand at 2-2, 0-1 in the B12. The Cyclones pick up their first FBS win in three tries.

#7 Penn State’s Defense vs #24 Iowa’s Offense



• 0️⃣ Points scored

• 76 Total yards of offense

• 4 1st Downs the entire game

• 6 Fumbles (4 lost)

Cade McNamara went 5/14 for 42 Passing Yards

Iowa was held to 20 total rushing yards on 17 carries (1.2 YPC) pic.twitter.com/dNnCdvvG9t — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 24, 2023

Penn State 31 Iowa 0 - If you don’t know this story, longtime Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has employed his no-talent son Brian as OC and the guy absolutely sucks. Last week, the Hawkeyes ran up the score on Western Michigan (130th in scoring defense) and sonny-boy ran his mouth. And then he faced a real defense. Iowa tallied a grand total of 76 yards 4 first downs. Someone needs to throw a brick through a window.

OFF THE HOT SEAT?

Things I saw in the student section yesterday:

1. Chanting fuck Neal brown after a win

2. Horns down

3. Chanting “fuck you texas”

4. Yelling “throw the ball” after a 6 yard 1st down run

5. “We want Garrett” after Nicco missed a throw.



A lot of casuals I’m afraid — FEDICAL (@fedical) September 24, 2023

West Virginia 20 Texas Tech 17 - Somehow, the Mountaineers are 3-1 after squeezing by the Red Raiders. Even still, the WVU students are not fans of their coach, Neal Brown, who is one game under .500 in five seasons.

BAD IDEA OF THE WEEK

Oklahoma 20 Cincinnati 6 - Two Sooners attempted to celebrate their win over Cincinnati by chugging some of that ridiculous Skyline Chili that the city of Cincy seems to be so gaga over for some reason. However, they cut off the video when the duo had trouble keeping the first slurp down.

JUST PLAIN WEIRD

A Louisville Offensive Lineman did a cartwheel during the middle of a game. pic.twitter.com/ywUbfze1iu — Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreSports) September 23, 2023

STUPID FIELD RUSH OF THE WEEK

Congrats to Washington State on winning the Pac-2 Championship. pic.twitter.com/YpWPXyg8si — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 24, 2023

You beat Oregon State. Calm the f**k down.

FUNNIEST LINE OF THE WEEK

"What would've been a Hollywood ending..."- Greg McElroy



"Well, the writers are on strike."- Sean McDonough https://t.co/G2YYVMCZVG pic.twitter.com/0FXzbzDC9f — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 23, 2023

Sean McDonough with the gem.

CHANNELING FETTERMAN

THERE IS A REASON THESE GUYS ARE LOSING

FAT GUY FIRST DOWN OF THE WEEK

CASEY ROGERS!



18 yards on the fake for the first down!



ABC#GoDucks x @caseyrogers99 pic.twitter.com/uuVpiJOhaK — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 23, 2023

WELCOME TO BIG-12, B*TCH!

Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant with the HAMMER, then the scoop and score! pic.twitter.com/ncqgAPHyfq — Ian Valentino (@NFLDraftStudy) September 23, 2023

Kansas 38 BYU 27

AND YOU THINK YOUR QUARTERBACK SUCKS?

AND YOU THINK YOUR CENTER SUCKS?

Caleb Williams was not expecting the snap here . @SickosCommittee pic.twitter.com/E0j2fYOg0c — John Deerhake (@jdeerhake) September 24, 2023

FAILED HUBRIS OF THE WEEK

Little awkward carrying this sucker out after a 36-point loss pic.twitter.com/7saHvmL6RE — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 23, 2023

Deion has a Turnover Throne that he has players pose for on the sidelines - during games. He actually had the nerve to haul that gaudy eyesore all the way to Oregon.

ELDER ABUSE OF THE WEEK, PART 1

After Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame, Ryan Day celebrated by lashing out at 86-year old Lou Holtz. Jeez, dude. Insecure much?

ELDER ABUSE OF THE WEEK, PART 2

Jake Dickert was fired up about the lack of respect shown to WSU on ESPN this morning saying Lee Corso called today’s game the “No one watches Bowl” This is 1:32 well worth your time to hear Coach fight for his team pic.twitter.com/l9zZfhiUK2 — Andrew Quinn (@andrewquinny) September 24, 2023

After Washington State’s win over Oregon State, Jake Dickert celebrated by lashing out at 88-year old Lee Corso. Jeez, dude. Leave the crazy old guy alone. Why are you watching GameDay on game day anyway??

CLEMSONING

This is the moment we should've known Clemson was going to lose. Film. Dont. Lie. pic.twitter.com/YJGP1VWNgC — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) September 23, 2023

WORST MISSED TACKLE OF THE WEEK

Yep, that’s Jimbo.

WORST PREDICTION OF THE WEEK

I can’t believe that Ole Miss is 6.5-point underdog at Alabama. It should be the other way around. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) September 17, 2023

NAME AND NUMBER OF THE WEEK

Steve Carell fans will get this.

TIP DRILL OF THE WEEK

This NC State player tipped an INT to his diving teammate pic.twitter.com/fTsWCwjpum — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2023

MOST CONFLICTING UNIFORMS OF THE WEEK

I think that is supposed to be orange. They are honoring the military which is nice but... that orange!

ANOTHER FORMATION RECOMMENDATION FOR ALABAMA

STATS OF THE WEEK

Against Texas A&M, Auburn had as many punts as they did pass completions: 9.

Dating back to last season, Auburn quarterbacks have failed to throw for over 100 yards in five straight games vs P5 opponents. (@VernFunquist)

FSU ended a seven-game losing streak to Clemson.

Army opened their game with Syracuse with a drive that lasted 17 plays, 75 yards, 9:25. The Cadets’ next two possessions were three-and-outs. The fourth was made up of 19 plays, 64 yards, and 9:20 that resulted in a 38-yard field goal.

GAMEDAY SIGN OF THE WEEK

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

THE WACKY WORLD OF DESI

Despite what appeared to be a “farewell” video from last week, Lee Corso was back. College GameDay will randomly be in Durham, NC for the Notre Dame-Duke game.

SEC Nation is headed to Lexington for Florida-UK.

Oddly, FOX’s Big Noon is going back to Boulder again to watch Southern Cal pummel Colorado.

ADOPT-A-TEAM

I am not going to suggest we adopt Liberty . I am however going to nominate their coach, Jamey Chadwell . The 46-year old led Charleston Southern to the only two 10-wins seasons in school history and won the Big South Conference for only the second and third time in CSU history. He then headed up Coastal Carolina as they transitioned to FBS. After two rough seasons, he compiled records of 11–1, 11–2, and 9–3 with three bowl games before moving to Liberty this season. The Flames sit at 4-0, making him personally 35-6 over the last four seasons. He might be a good candidate for a certain blueblood program should a certain coach retire...

. I am however going to nominate their coach, . The 46-year old led Charleston Southern to the only two 10-wins seasons in school history and won the Big South Conference for only the second and third time in CSU history. He then headed up Coastal Carolina as they transitioned to FBS. After two rough seasons, he compiled records of 11–1, 11–2, and 9–3 with three bowl games before moving to Liberty this season. The Flames sit at 4-0, making him personally 35-6 over the last four seasons. He might be a good candidate for a certain blueblood program should a certain coach retire... Tulane (3-1) star quarterback Michael Pratt (no, not the guy from Guardians of the Galaxy.) was back in the starting line-up and played the first 3 quarters as the Green Wave topped FCS Nicholls 36-7. It is a shame they did not have him for the Ole Miss game.

(3-1) star quarterback (no, not the guy from Guardians of the Galaxy.) was back in the starting line-up and played the first 3 quarters as the Green Wave topped FCS Nicholls 36-7. It is a shame they did not have him for the Ole Miss game. Fresno (4-0) dominated Kent State 53-10.

(4-0) dominated Kent State 53-10. Wyoming (3-1) toppled App State 22-19.

(3-1) toppled App State 22-19. Washington State beat Oregon State 38-35 and is thus crowned the 2023 champion of the Pac-2.

COUSINS

Great catch by Troy WR Chris Lewis! pic.twitter.com/iaTqDffLTL — Ian Valentino (@NFLDraftStudy) September 23, 2023

I’m sorry, Troy fans, but Nick Saban needs to pilfer this guy.

Troy (2-2) - The Trojans held on to beat Western Kentucky 27-24. They head to 4-0 Georgia State (-3).

(2-2) - The Trojans held on to beat Western Kentucky 27-24. They head to 4-0 Georgia State (-3). South Alabama (2-2) - The Jags gave up a TD to Central Michigan with 13 ticks to go to lose 34-30. USA heads to James Madison (-4.5) for a BIG Sun Belt showdown.

(2-2) - The Jags gave up a TD to Central Michigan with 13 ticks to go to lose 34-30. USA heads to James Madison (-4.5) for a BIG Sun Belt showdown. Jacksonville State (3-1) - The Gamecocks topped an awful Eastern Michigan 21-0. The ‘Cocks (-5.5) will be next to beat up on hapless Sam Houston.

THAT ANNOYING GUY WHO NEVER ACKNOWLEDGES WHEN A STRANGER HOLDS THE DOOR FOR HIM

UAB (1-3) - The Dragons actually hung with the top-ranked UGA for awhile but ultimately fell 49-21. Next, they travel to Tulane (-21). Yikes!

SALUTE TO OUR TROOPS

THIS MAN IS RIDICULOUS @Jleptt2901 will not be denied‼️ pic.twitter.com/EL72dhFSVW — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) September 23, 2023

Air Force (4-0) - After San Jose Canseco State took a 20-10 lead, the Falcons would score five unanswered touchdowns for a big 45-20 victory. Next for AFA (-10.5) is the other San State: San Diego Maradona State.

Army (2-2) - The Black Knights led 10-3 at the half, but Syracuse scored 26 straight to take the game 29-16. The Cadets now conduct a “tactical retrograde” for a week before Boston College invades in two weeks.

(2-2) - The Black Knights led 10-3 at the half, but Syracuse scored 26 straight to take the game 29-16. The Cadets now conduct a “tactical retrograde” for a week before Boston College invades in two weeks. Navy (1-2) - The Midshipmen had a week of R and R before facing USF on Sept 30. The Middies are favored by 4 points.

ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION

Eliminated: All non-P5s, Boston College, Virginia, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Houston, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Rutgers, Sparty, Minnie, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Illinois, Indiana, Arizona State, Arizona, Stanford, Cal, South Carolina, Vanderbilt. NEW: Clemson, BYU, Colorado, Missy State, Arky, Center Florida, Iowa, Wake

Endangered: TCU, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, Auburn, LSU, Mizzou, Tennessee NEW: Notre Dame

Extremely Endangered: NC State, Wisconsin, West Virginia, NEW: Ole Miss, UCLA, Oregon State, Auburn

A way WAY WAY too early look at the College Football Playoff (CFP) picture:

DraftKings odds to win the 2023 National Championship:

Georgia +220 to+240 to +230 (bet $100 to win $230) Michigan +800 to +750 to +700 to +475 to +400 Texas +2200 to +1000 to +800 Ohio State +700 to +750 to +900 +1200 to +1000 to +800 FSU +2000 to +1100 +1000 drop to +1200 to +800 Penn State +2200 to +1800 to +1600 to +1400 Southern Cal +1500 to +1600 to +1500 stays at +1400 to +1600

Notre Dame +3500 to +2800 to +2200 to +1600 to +3500

Alabama +600 to +550 to +2500 to +4000 to +4000

LSU +1100 to +3500 to +3500 to +3000 to +4000

Texas A&M +12000 to +10000

Clemson +1800 to +7500 to +8000 to +6000 to +20000

ACC - Florida State holds a tenuous lead after another close win that really could’ve gone either way. Miami-FL and UNC meet Oct 14. Louisville has Notre Dame on the horizon.

- Florida State holds a tenuous lead after another close win that really could’ve gone either way. Miami-FL and UNC meet Oct 14. Louisville has Notre Dame on the horizon. Big 12 - It’s Texas at the top. Okie had a hard time at Cincinnati.

- It’s Texas at the top. Okie had a hard time at Cincinnati. Big Ten - anOSU, Michigan, and PSU.

- anOSU, Michigan, and PSU. PAC-12 - Southern Cal with Washington and Oregon, maybe the Utes.

- Southern Cal with Washington and Oregon, maybe the Utes. SEC - Georgia looking uninspired once again. Alabama, LSU, and Tennessee all already have one loss each.

- Georgia looking uninspired once again. Alabama, LSU, and Tennessee all already have one loss each. Indies - Notre Dame (+3500) is still in the running after losing to anOSU in the final second.

- Notre Dame (+3500) is still in the running after losing to anOSU in the final second. Non-Power 5

RANK ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM

Alabama took LSU’s spot at #12. Southern Cal dropped three slots after their lackadaisical performance against feeble Arizona State. Oregon State and Ole Miss fell five places. Colorado, UCLA, and Iowa dropped out of the top 25. Mizzou, Kansas, and Fresno took their places.

Six teams got at least one first place votes. These AP voters are such biased nimrods.

Georgia (55) Michigan (1) Texas (2) Ohio State (1) Florida State (3) Penn State Washington (1) Southern Cal Oregon Utah Notre Dame Alabama LSU Oklahoma North Carolina Washington State Duke Miami Oregon State Ole Miss Tennessee Florida Missouri Kansas Fresno

The first 2023 College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Nick Saban’s 72nd birthday, October 31, 2023.

LET’S GO BOWLING!

Of the 131 FBS teams eligible for the post season, only 27 are still undefeated.

26 teams are 4-0. Marshall is 3-0.

LET’S GO BLOWING!

The following teams are winless after four games: Sam Houston, Virginia, UConn, Buffalo, and Nevada.

Sam Houston (0-3) has scored ten points in three games.

After four weeks, all 12 MAC teams and 14 AAC teams have at least one defeat on their records.

Krazy Kristi’s “SHUT UP!” of the Week goes to every other fan base outside of Alabama. Bama fans LOVE college football. They will watch every game possible, even if the teams involved and the outcome of the game have no impact on the Crimson Tide season.

HEISMAN HYPE

We are now four weeks into the season which is pretty close for an early sample size. I am not a Heisman voter. If I was, I would eliminate anyone who is older than Sam Howell, now in his second NFL season. Because of a short-sided and rash ruling to curry favor by embattled and unpopular former NCAA President Mark Emmert, we are stuck with a slew of older players still playing college ball when they should have moved on by now.

STATUS QB TEAM BIRTHDAY AGE NFL Starter Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts 05/22/02 21, 4 mos. 9/20/23 21.3306 NFL Starter C. J. Stroud Houston Texans 10/03/01 21, 11 mos. 9/20/23 21.9630 NFL Starter Bryce Young Carolina Panthers 07/25/01 22, 2 mos. 9/20/23 22.1547 5th Year Senior Jayden Daniels LSU Tigers 12/18/00 22, 9 mos. 9/20/23 22.7543 NFL Starter Sam Howell Washington Commanders 09/16/00 23, 1 mo. 9/20/23 23.0089 NFL Reserve Trey Lance Dallas Cowboys 05/09/00 23, 4 mos. 9/20/23 23.3648 6th Year Senior Michael Penix Washington Huskies 05/08/00 23, 4 mos. 9/20/23 23.3676 6th Year Senior Jordan Travis FSU Seminoles 05/02/00 23, 4 mos. 9/20/23 23.3840 NFL Starter Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers 12/27/99 23, 9 mos. 9/20/23 23.7317 NFL Starter Justin Fields Chicago Bears 03/05/99 24, 6 mos. 9/20/23 24.5448 NFL Starter Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 10/06/99 23, 0 mos. 9/20/23 23.9562 NFL Starter Desmond Ridder Atlanta Falcons 08/31/99 24, 1 mo. 9/20/23 24.0548 6th Year Senior Sam Hartman Notre Dame Fighting Irish 07/29/99 24, 3 mos. 9/20/23 24.1451



Below are the top Heisman picks in order of the money lines. Caleb Williams falls into a tie with UW’s Michael Penix. Fifth year starter (never redshirted) and 23-year old Bo Nix skyrockets to fourth. Li’l Prime Time and old man Sam Hartman both dropped.

Odds are provided by DraftKings and many more options can be seen at that link under the “AWARDS” tab, including Purdue QB Hudson Card at +30000. [Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.]

QB Michael Penix (6th YR, Washington) from +1600 to +900 to +550 to +400 QB Caleb Williams (JR, Southern Cal) +450 to +400 to +380 to +400 QB Quinn Ewers (RS-SO, Texas) +1300 to +900 to +700 to +600 QB Bo Nix (SR, Oregon) +1000 QB Jordan Travis (6th YR, FSU) from +1400 to +900 to +1500 to +1200 QB Jayden Daniels (5th YR, LSU) +1100 to +3000 to +2200 +1800 QB Sam Hartman (6th YR, Notre Dame) fell from +1600 to +2000 to +1100 to +2200

QB Shedeur Sanders (JR, Colorado) +1800 to +8000

Jalen Milroe +12000 to +10000

Jase McClellan +12000

THE SICK REPORT

The play tonight on which Marvin Harrison Jr. hurt his ankle: pic.twitter.com/tIfnJDkx88 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2023

No word on Harrison’s availability.

Here is Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman heading to the locker room with 4:30 left in the second.



ESPN reporting he was shouting in pain on sidelines. Took hit on that play he was lined up in A&M end zone. pic.twitter.com/9YfFgvxt9n — . (@Travis_L_Brown) September 23, 2023

Texas A&M starting quarterback Conner Weigman will “likely miss around 2-4 weeks” with a high-ankle sprain. The Aggies host Alabama in two Saturdays. Max Johnson (aka Wally Pipp) will be the starting quarterback in his absence.

will “likely miss around 2-4 weeks” with a high-ankle sprain. The Aggies host Alabama in two Saturdays. (aka Wally Pipp) will be the starting quarterback in his absence. Florida might have just dodged a bullet. Remember in the off-season how they lost a commit from a hotshot quarterback because UF could not come up with the $13M+ NIL deal they promised him? Well, that guy flipped to Arizona State and now he might just be out for the season. True freshman Jaden Rashada started the first two games and TBH was not very good completing just 56.7% of his passes for an average of 201.5 yards per game. His head coach has stated that Rashada is expected to miss four to six weeks with “an injury that has bothered the freshman since he was in high school” and he might redshirt. I would bet dollars to donuts he transfers. Money well spent. Huh, Sun Devils?

started the first two games and TBH was not very good completing just 56.7% of his passes for an average of 201.5 yards per game. His head coach has stated that Rashada is expected to miss four to six weeks with “an injury that has bothered the freshman since he was in high school” and he might redshirt. I would bet dollars to donuts he transfers. Money well spent. Huh, Sun Devils? LSU safety Greg Brooks had a brain tumor removed during an emergency surgery. Brooks played in LSU’s first two games this season before being scratched from Week 3 game at Mississippi State.

R.I.P.

Sad news: Dartmouth coach Buddy Teevens passed away today from injuries suffered in a March bicycle accident. Teevens, a Dartmouth alum, was 66. He was a head coach for 30 years, including 22 at Dartmouth. He also was head coach at Maine, Tulane & Stanford — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 20, 2023

In March, a pickup truck that was going 50 miles per hour struck Teevens while he was attempting to cross a road on his bicycle in St. Augustine, FL. He sustained a spinal cord injury and had a leg amputated.

DRAMA

The Mel Tucker drama is starting to get interesting. They are now calling it an “attempted firing”. Read more here.

drama is starting to get interesting. They are now calling it an “attempted firing”. Read more here. After meetings this past week, the NCAA committee announced a recommendation of removing cannabis from banned substances lists in all divisions.

The Florida Gaming Control Commission has sent cease-and-desist letters to paid fantasy sports companies Betr, Underdog Fantasy, and PrizePicks.

LA Rams QB Stetson Bennett has reportedly been completely removed from the team’s roster. Sources say it’s due to an ‘excessive alcohol problem’ that has stemmed through his college days. Wait. Who was his college coach again?

KOACHES KORNER

Wow. Southern Cal coach Lincoln Riley may have to become a regular feature. This past week, So Cal suspended Orange County Register reporter Luca Evans from covering the Trojans football team for two weeks for allegedly “violating the school’s media guidelines”. His horrendous violation? “In the lede of that story, Evans detailed a harmless conversation between (Quinten) Joyner and fellow freshman Braylan Shelby. The conversation, which occurred in front of reporters but before media availability, was about how they were nervous to speak with journalists — something they hadn’t done much of so far in their careers. Evans even talked with Joyner’s father on the phone later, and his dad thought the conversation was funny and spot-on.” Lincoln seems a little touchy.

may have to become a regular feature. This past week, So Cal suspended Orange County Register reporter Luca Evans from covering the Trojans football team for two weeks for allegedly “violating the school’s media guidelines”. His horrendous violation? “In the lede of that story, Evans detailed a harmless conversation between (Quinten) Joyner and fellow freshman Braylan Shelby. The conversation, which occurred in front of reporters but before media availability, was about how they were nervous to speak with journalists — something they hadn’t done much of so far in their careers. Evans even talked with Joyner’s father on the phone later, and his dad thought the conversation was funny and spot-on.” Lincoln seems a little touchy. Urban Meyer always turns off How the Grinch Stole Christmas! after the main character leaves Whoville with all the stolen goods. He then smiles and has a brandy.

always turns off How the Grinch Stole Christmas! after the main character leaves Whoville with all the stolen goods. He then smiles and has a brandy. Fat F*** Phil Fulmer has moved into a new house in nearby Maryville, Tennessee. In other news, Krispy Kreme announces the opening of three new stores in Maryville, Tennessee.

TEEVEE

Despite being a bad game with one-loss Bama against an uninteresting team, Alabama-USF still had higher TV ratings than other so-called blue bloods. The 2.7 rating was four and a half times higher than Michigan’s crapfest with WKU (0.6).

THIS WEEK

(Below is an abbreviated list of highlighted games of interest with lines provided by DraftKings. If you REALLY need to know about the big Wagner-Rutgers showdown, you can find the details here.)

Thursday, September 28

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky (-8) 6:30/7:30 CBSSN - Strength of Schedule game for Bama. WOOHOO!

Temple at Tulsa (-5) 6:30/7:30 ESPN

Jacksonville State (-5.5) at Sam Houston 7pm/8pm ESPNU - RichRod should move to 4-1.

Friday, September 29

Louisville (-3) at NC State 6pm/7pm ESPN

Utah at Oregon State (-1.5) 8pm/9pm FS1 - Eliminator

Cincinnati at BYU (-3) 9:15/10:15 ESPN - Can you believe this is a B12 game?

Saturday, September 30

SEC

Florida at Kentucky (-3) 11am/Noon ESPN - Gators are an underdog!

Texas A&M (-6.5) at Arkansas 11am/Noon SECN (in Arlington, TX)

Georgia (-15.5) at Auburn 2:30/3:30 CBS

Missouri (-12) at Vanderbilt 3pm/4pm SECN - Yuck

LSU (-2.5) at Ole Miss 5pm/6pm ESPN

South Carolina at Tennessee (-11.5) 6:30/7:30 SECN

OTHERS WORTH A PEEK

Southern Cal (-23) at Colorado 11am/Noon FOX - Karma, Part 2

Clemson (-7) at Syracuse 11am/Noon ABC - The Orangemen are 4-0.

Kansas at Texas (-17) 2:30/3:30 ABC

Notre Dame (-5.5) at Duke 6:30/7:30 ABC - Go Dookies!

GOODNIGHT, SWEETHEART. WELL, IT’S TIME TO GO

Washington (-18) at Arizona 9pm/10pm PAC12

Nevada at Fresno (-24.5) 9:30/10:30 FS1

SABAN vs. POP & BEAR

Coach Saban draws up the Play of the Game from @AlabamaFTBL's win over Ole Miss.#RollTide | @CBSBank pic.twitter.com/ZDVPOcw2tX — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) September 24, 2023

Below is a count of career FBS/Division I-A win totals for coaches.

For those of you new to RBR Random Thoughts, we count all on-field wins at the FBS/Division I-A level. So, before you go squawking about Frank Beamer, 42 of his wins came at Murray State. Mack Brown had six victories in one season with Appalachian State when they were still in what was known at I-AA (FCS today). Brian Kelly won 118 games with something called Grand Valley State. So, let’s stop talking about his win record with such reverence. In addition, we don’t recognize NCAA sanctioned forfeits. If you won on the field, it counts in our books.

Rank Name Years Wins Losses Ahead/Behind 1 Joe Paterno 46 409 136 121 2 Bobby Bowden 40 346 123 58 3 Bear Bryant 38 323 85 35 4 Pop Warner 44 319 106 31 5 Nick Saban 27 288 70 - 6 Mack Brown 33 272 139 -16 7 LaVell Edwards 29 257 101 -31 8 Tom Osborne 25 255 49 -33 9 Frank Beamer 33 238 121 -50 10 Lou Holtz 30 236 115 -52



Mack Brown’s Tar Heels beat a wretched Pitt team to keep pace with Saban.

Just had a chance to see Alabama’s new NIL center “The Advantage.” Greg Byrne: “This is what NIL is intended to be” Players can podcast, do video, get help with NIL deals, etc pic.twitter.com/ota6fRD6Jr — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) September 23, 2023

#ALABAMA

LB Deontae Lawson sprained an ankle versus Ole Miss. “He’s gonna be day-to-day. It’s a pretty good one, so nobody knows exactly how long it will take for him to respond. So that’s all I can tell you about that one.” Nick Saban said. Jihaad Campbell replaced him and played very well compiling seven solo tackles.

sprained an ankle versus Ole Miss. “He’s gonna be day-to-day. It’s a pretty good one, so nobody knows exactly how long it will take for him to respond. So that’s all I can tell you about that one.” said. replaced him and played very well compiling seven solo tackles. Offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson played several snaps but left Saturday’s game with an injury. He replaced starting right guard Darrian Dalcourt , who appeared to sustain an injury of his own. But Dalcourt was able to return to the game, while Ferguson went to the locker room. Jaeden Roberts also got some reps.

played several snaps but left Saturday’s game with an injury. He replaced starting right guard , who appeared to sustain an injury of his own. But Dalcourt was able to return to the game, while Ferguson went to the locker room. also got some reps. Elijah Pritchett came in at left tackle for Kadyn Proctor . In his post-game presser, it sounds like this was a planned move by Saban.

came in at left tackle for . In his post-game presser, it sounds like this was a planned move by Saban. “I feel like as the game went on, we started to make them quit,” Dallas Turner told reporters. “We could see it in their eyes. We still hammered them as a defense, still getting hits on the quarterback and whatnot. It was a very good game making them quit. That’s always the goal.” Mississippi QB Jaxson Dart sure was a lot less cocky in the second half.

told reporters. “We could see it in their eyes. We still hammered them as a defense, still getting hits on the quarterback and whatnot. It was a very good game making them quit. That’s always the goal.” Mississippi QB sure was a lot less cocky in the second half. After a big game against USF, RB Roydell Williams had 21 yards on 8 carries for an average of 2.6 ypc against the Rebels.

#BamaAfterDark

GAME 5: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2)

Starkville, MS ~ 8pm CT/9pm ET ESPN

The Bullies have wins over SE La and Arizona and losses to LSU and @South Carolina.

Upon the sudden death of Mike Leach (God bless is beautiful wacky soul) last winter, the administration promoted DC Zach Arnett to Interim coach for their bowl game with Illinois. So impressed by his one career coaching victory, they lazily made him the full-time coach. Arnett quickly disassembled the highly-successful Air Raid offense that made Will Rogers’ a preseason All-SEC pick and turned it into a boring predictable blahness that has them looking like an SEC West cellar dweller.

FUN FACT: Rogers’ mother attended Alabama and his father went to Ole Miss.

TV Announcers are Mark Jones and Rod Gilmore with Quint Kessenich on the sideline.

Chris Stewart pinch hits for Eli Gold on Alabama Radio as the Tide hits the road.

Alabama is 87-17-3 all-time against MSU. The Tide’s last two losses to Clanga-Clang came in 2006 and 2007.

The StarkVegas weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 89° with temperatures dropping down to 64° overnight.

The point spread according to DraftKings has Bama as a -14.5 favorite as of post. The Over/Under is 46.

