‘Bama Basketball Recruiting: Nate Nabs Transcendent Big Man, Five-Star Center Aiden Sherrell

The gifted PF/C is an impact player at all three levels on the floor

By Erik Evans Updated
Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This is huge — in any and every way you wish to define it: huge player, huge recruiting win, huge for the momentum of the program, and it all will hopefully translate to huge wins on the floor.

One of the nation’s most hotly-contested recruiting battles has come to a close, with five-star big Aiden Sherrell announcing his commitment to the Crimson Tide:

The 6’11” Sherrell is the highest-ranked center to commit to the Tide in over two decades. He was courted by UCLA, Michigan, Memphis, Kansas, Indiana and host of other powerhouses.

As for what he brings to the table? Per his words:

“I chose Alabama because I fit their playstyle perfectly and I believe that they will help get me to the next level and develop me into the player I want to be,” Sherrell said. “It is a family environment and they have a great coaching staff.”

In his own words, what type of player is Alabama getting in Sherrell?

“I would describe my game as versatile and limitless because I can score at all 3 levels and defend at all 3 levels. I’m 6’11 but can do everything a guard can and not shying away from what bigs can do also.”

But I think it’s better to see with your own eyes, as the Bishop Gorman product dominated the Pangos All-American camp, and Adam Finkelstein in particular praising him (20 pts, 12 reb, 2 asst, 2 steals, 4 blocks)

Though he’s just 220, Sherrell can bang. He has a nice stroke from outside. He can create his own shot in and outside of the circle. And what particularly is impressive to me, at least, is his ball handling. You don’t see very many guys at that position with a crossover and the ability to put the ball on the floor and drive to the basket.

It is a tremendous boon to Alabama’s offensive scheme to have a big man who is not a liability running the floor.

Sherrell will need to work on his face-up game a bit, and likely add some bulk to be a bit more effective of a defender. But he can defend, both as a rim protector and in guarding his man out to the stripe. He’s long, but not lanky, and has good positioning and instincts with his feet. The quibbles here are very minor.

Overall, this is just an outstanding piece of news for the 2024 Alabama Basketball recruiting class, as this is an outstanding player. Sherrell may only be around one year, but he’s a player that will attract other players, and someone to build an NCAA run around.

Welcome to Tuscaloosa, Aiden

Roll Tide!

